UT Admin notifies rise in water tariffs, penalties

Residents will have to shell more money for water consumption, as the UT administration on Friday notified a proposed hike in water tariffs for residential, commercial and institutional purposes. The penalty for misusing water was also increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 5,000. The administration also imposed Rs. 20 water cess per month per connection for the maintenance of public parks and green belts within the MC limits. The notification was issued from the office of Principal Secretary, local government department.

As per the revised tariff for residential units, people who consume 0-15 kilolitre per month will be charged Rs. 3 per kilolitre, for 16-30 kilolitre the cost will be Rs. 6 per kilolitre and for 31-60 it will be Rs. 12 per kilolitre. Meanwhile, residents consuming over 60 kilolitre will be charged Rs. 24 per kilolitre. Earlier, the tariff on 0-15 kilolitre per month was Rs. 2 per kilolitre, meanwhile for 16-30 kilolitre the rate was Rs. 4 per kilolitre, and for 31-60 kilolitre it was Rs. 6 per kilolitre.

In the connection with commercial charges in Industrial/Semi Industrial/commercial establishments, the water tariff was fixed at Rs. 30 per kilolitre, besides the Rs. 20 water cess.

Sources said, “For un-metered water supply in urban areas for EWS houses, a flat rate of Rs. 500 per connection per month till meters are fixed in the colonies and villages (in the existing houses). Now onward, water supply through tankers will cost Rs. 600 per tanker (free water supply for religious functions), while earlier, it was merely Rs. 350.”

In December 2019, MC General House had approved the hikes in water tariff for residents, aiming to increase its revenue from Rs. 76.14 crore to Rs 208.39 crore. In January 2020, the UT Administration had issued a draft notification inviting suggestions from the general public.

The administration’s decision to hike the tarrif had garnered sharp criticism from people.

Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, Arun Kumar Gupta said, “Water tariffs were revised following the recommendation from the Municipal Corporation.”

Sources said, “The water charges had not been revised in Chandigarh for the last nine years. However, the MC had proposed to double the existing rates of water in December 2019. The officials were proposed to double the rates to overcome the loss in the supply of drinking water to the residents.”

