UT Admin moots weekend lockdown on Punjab pattern

However, residents, particularly shopkeepers, have opposed this move. However, residents, particularly shopkeepers, have opposed this move.

The UT Administration has stated that if people do not follow social distancing norms or there is a rise in COVID cases, they may opt for weekend lockdown on the pattern of Punjab government.

However, residents, particularly shopkeepers, have opposed this move.

“During the war room discussions, a view emerged that if there is a drastic rise in number of cases or if the residents continue to violate social distancing norms, Chandigarh could opt for weekend closure of markets or curfew on weekends, as has been done in Punjab and other states,” a statement issued by the administration said.

The shopkeepers opposed the move saying that it is just weekend when they would earn a little income and the administration wants to stop that as well. Anil Vohra, president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said that weekend lockdown won’t be of any use in Chandigarh and will just suppress the shopowners’ economy.

“Employees and other working class get time to buy things only on weekends. We have already suffered such a huge loss during lockdown that we won’t be able to cope with it for months now. And even little which we would earn on Sundays, that too will go if this weekend lockdown is observed,” Vohra said.

He added, “Moreover, at this time only those people are moving out who have urgency. No one is loitering in this scorching heat. We do not support weekend lockdown at all.”

Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “Why are they copying Punjab on this? Hotels and restaurants earn a bit only on weekend. If they really want to enforce a lockdown, why don’t they shut down the Sukhna Lake? Distancing is not followed on the lake and that is the only place which needs to have slots for people entering.

There are thousands of people and no (social) distancing. Markets, restaurants are all following (social) distancing norms.”

The administrator directed all officials to enhance vigil and to ensure that all those, who are violating social distance guidelines and other hygienic instructions should be penalised through a special drive conducted by dedicated teams in different parts of the city.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that all visitors from outside Tricity, who are staying in different localities are monitored for detection of symptoms.

They should not be allowed to violate the quarantine stipulations.

The Director General of Police was told to ensure that vehicles carrying registration numbers from outstation and bringing visitors from outside are checked at the borders and their details obtained for subsequent monitoring.

PREGNANT WOMEN TO BE TESTED

During the meeting, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed that all pregnant women admitted to the hospitals must be mandatorily tested for COVID. In the meeting, Finance Secretary A K Sinha said that there has been a substantial revenue loss due to the lockdown, particularly in collection of GST, excise and VAT.

2,750 DOMESTIC PASSENGERS ARRIVED IN UT SINCE MAY 25

A total of 2,750 domestic passengers and 328 international travelers have arrived in Chandigarh by flight between May 25 and June 23. According to the administration, since the flights resumed operation on May 25, at least 279 flights have arrived in UT, carrying 3,113 passengers.

However, 2,750 passengers stayed in the UT and the others headed to Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Recently, the UT administration mandated 14-day home quarantine for those coming to the UT from other states and staying here more than 72 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd