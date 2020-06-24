UT Admin may allow fitness training in category B & C sports at its complexes

Hockey players celebrating Olympic Day, 2020 at Sector 42 stadium, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Express Photo Jasbir Malhi Hockey players celebrating Olympic Day, 2020 at Sector 42 stadium, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Express Photo Jasbir Malhi

A month after the Chandigarh sports department opened its sports complexes for training under category A sports, Tejdeep Singh Saini, director sports, Chandigarh, has said that the department has made the proposal to allow fitness training in category B and category C sports at its sports complexes and it will be resumed in the coming days.

The file has been sent to K K Yadav, secretary sports, and after approval of UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and UT Adviser Manoj Parida, fitness training for sports department trainees in category B sports like hockey, volleyball, cricket, basketball, football etc and category C sports like boxing, wrestling, judo, taekwondo etc will begin.

“It has been a month since we allowed training in category A sports like athletics, badminton, lawn tennis, table tennis and weightlifting at our sports complexes apart from four other sports, namely golf, shooting, fencing and cycling at other academies. We have made the guidelines and SOP for category B and category C sports and sent it to secretary sports. Once we get the approval, only fitness training in disciplines like hockey, football, basketball, volleyball apart from contact sports like judo, taekwondo, boxing will be allowed. Like training in category A, social distancing norms will be followed and coaches will monitor the trainees apart from the District Sports Officers submitting weekly report,” Saini said.

While the Chandigarh sports department has allowed recreational members in three sports, namely lawn tennis, table tennis and badminton, to play at its sports complexes, Saini said that the sports academies like Sector 42 Chandigarh Hockey Academy and Sector 42 Chandigarh Football Academy will remain closed.

Talking about recent reports about Chandigarh Sports Department coming up with a new sports policy, Saini said the new sports policy will take some time to be drafted and implemented. “We are sure about not opening the residential sports academies till further orders.

About reports about Chandigarh Sports Policy, we are still working on the sports policy and once it is drafted, it will be sent for approval and will be put in place. The new policy will consider all the grievances and issues which need to be addressed.

It was delayed due to the pandemic and now that we have started the offices, we are working on the new policy. The new sports policy will promote inclusiveness of all in the sports without any discrimination,” Saini added.

