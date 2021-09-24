Chandigarh Admin looking to clear encroachments on V-5 roads urgently, High Court told

The UT Administration, in response to a petition by Super Super Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 45, on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it was looking into the matter of encroachment by motor mechanics, shopkeepers of Burail on V-5 roads of Sector 45A in an urgent manner.

The counsel, representing the UT administration and the Municipal Corporation, submitted that the aforesaid aspect shall be looked into by the respondent-authorities and the necessary steps be taken by them expeditiously. The petition was, thus, disposed of by the court.

The Super Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 45, had filed a petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court against the chronic problem of encroachments that leads to choking of V-5 road of Sector 45A by motor vehicles and tyre market shopkeepers of Burail.

The petitioner association had approached the High Court highlighting the issue regarding implementation of the recommendations by the SSP (traffic/security) made in June, 2019.

The 2019 recommendations by the SSP suggested the removal of encroachments and shifting of motor mechanics from the V-5 road of Sector 45A.

The High Court had issued a notice to Union Territory, Chandigarh, and others to submit a reply in this regard. In its reply, the UT Administration had submitted that the recommendations made by the office of SSP (traffic/security) dated back in June, 2019, were rejected by the office of the Chief Architect, Chandigarh, as these could not have been implemented on account of various factors.

The Administration had, however, agreed to look into the matter of encroachments by the motor mechanics as per existing law.

Super Residents’ Welfare Association, president, Sanjeev Bansal, said residents of Sector 45-A had been subjected to many hardships as the V-5 road connecting Sector 33/45 traffic red light point to the AKSIPS school has been witnessing frequent choking and traffic hold-ups owing to the motor and tyre market shopkeepers using this residential road for commercial activities, like repairing motor vehicles, with customers parking on the road in a haphazard manner.

Sanjeev Bansal added that this was also causing pollution in the area.