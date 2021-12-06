UT Admin issues draft policy for C&D waste management

Waste generators will also ensure silt content is not more than 10% in the C&D waste.

The Chandigarh administration on Sunday issued the draft policy of construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, wherein it was specified that any illegal dumping of C&D waste can now be fined at Rs 5500 per vehicle dumping the unprocessed waste.

The new policy, termed Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy 2021, also states that the rate of fine will be increased by Rs 500 annually on April 1, with the SDE/JE of the road wing/enforcement inspectors of the Chandigarh civic body being the authority to issue such challans.

The new policy defines a waster generator as any person or association of persons or institution, residential and commercial establishments — including Indian Railways, airport, defence establishments — who undertake the construction of or demolition of any civil structure which generate construction and demolition waste. The policy defines bulk waste generators as people or groups or institutions, residential and commercial establishments who undertake the construction of or demolition of any civil structure which generate construction and demolition waste of more than 20 tonnes in a day or 300 tonnes or more per project in a month.

The policy defines construction and demolition waste as “waste generated from building material, debris and rubble resulting from construction, remodeling, repair, and demolition of any structure”.

The policy also mentioned that all government departments — such as Chandigarh civic body, UT engineering department, Chandigarh Housing Board, and other boards/corporations/undertakings in the city — were to ensure that all contractors and maintenance staff use processed material as well as its byproducts made from recycled aggregates, such as kerbs, channels, pavement tile/paver for their works allotted to contractors by including the requisite conditions in tender documents.

However, in the case of the non-availability of processed materials at a C&D plant, a non-availability certificate is to be obtained before purchasing material from the open market.

AIM OF POLICY

The aim of the new policy, officials said, was to ensure implementation of the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016, issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and levy fines to enforce laws, penalties etc. for reuse of recycled/processed waste to save mining and environment.

DUTIES OF WASTE GENERATORS

The policy states that every waste generator (bulk and non-bulk) shall prima-facie be responsible for the collection, segregation (into four streams — concrete, steel, wood and plastics, and bricks & mortar) and storage of construction and demolition waste generated. Also, every waste generator shall segregate construction and demolition waste up to the size of 1ft without reinforcement.

Waste generators will also ensure silt content is not more than 10% in the C&D waste. In case silt content increases beyond 10%, then the quantity of allowable processed material that a generator/producer can take will be reduced to 30% instead of 50% of the charges paid.

It was also mentioned that every waste generator will dump the C&D waste only at the waste processing plant presently located at Industrial Area Phase-I, Chandigarh or any other location specified in future, either by their own conveyance or by requesting machinery from Municipal Corporation Chandigarh by paying the requisite charges. All demolition contractors/agencies and C&D carriage contractors have to self register themselves online with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to be eligible for carrying out demolition and/or transporting of C&D waste.

The policy states that no hazardous waste coming out of the demolition/ construction site is to be mixed with C&D waste and such waste shall be segregated and disposed by producer/generator as per guidelines of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Solid Waste Management Bylaws, 2018.

DUTIES BY MUNICIPAL CORPORATION CHANDIGARH

The duties of Chandigarh civic body, too, have been defined in the new policy. The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has already developed a major site for storage/stacking and processing of construction & demolition waste at Industrial Area Phase-I, wherein screening of such waste, crushing of coarse material into different types of aggregates and their separation by screening and washing will be carried out to produce recycled materials and its byproducts.

The recycled materials and their by-products will be issued/sold to public/ government organisations at reasonable rates so that mining requirements can be reduced by the civic body by use of recycled material. The rates will be specified from time to time by Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

LEVY OF PROCESSING CHARGES

According to the new policy, transportation should be done by every waste generator/ producer by sending the generated waste to the designated site at the Industrial Area of Phase-1 at their own cost. Or they may call on the toll-free number for requesting machinery from Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for collection of segregated C&D waste after paying specified charges. There will be fixed charges for the first 5km of linear road distance (as per Google Maps) from collection point to C&D waste processing plant, with additional charges per km for distance beyond 5 Kms to be specified by the civic body.

WHAT IS HAZARDOUS WASTE

Hazardous waste has been defined by the policy as waste which by reason of any of its physical, chemical, reactive, toxic, flammable, explosive, or corrosive characteristics causes danger or is likely to cause danger to health or environment, whether alone or when in contact with other wastes or substances.

CHARGES LEVIED BY PRODUCER FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK

Residents/commercial establishments/private institutions who are going to re-construct their houses/buildings shall be charged a C&D waste processing costs/charges of Rs 170 per square metre of total covered area of all floors to be demolished. For new construction, the charges have been set at Rs 20 per square metre of the total proposed covered area of all floors to be constructed at the time of approval of Building Plan from Estate Office UT Chandigarh/Municipal Corporation Building Branch. Rates shall be increased by 10% annually on base rate on April 1 every year.