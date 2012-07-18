UT admin given lessons on earthquake management

National Disaster Management Authority officials

hold meet with heads of all Administration depts

As part of a national program by the National Disaster Management Authority,on making Tricity more aware of contingencies like earthquakes,a meeting of all the Head of Departments,Chandigarh Administration was held on Tuesday to discuss the further course of action on multi-state earthquake campaign.

The meeting was presided over by Prof. Harsh Kumar Gupta and T. Nand Kumar,members of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),and K K Sharma,adviser to the administrator.

While inaugurating the meet,the members of the NDMA highlighted the fact that northern India is highly prone to earthquakes. Hence there is an immediate need to coordinate our efforts and prepare ourselves for any contingency that might occur in future.

The meeting also included presentations,by Prof Ravi Sinha (IIT-Bombay) and Prof CVR Murthy (IIT-Madras),which highlighted the significance of Seismic Vulnerability Assessment and the impact of earthquake on the financial resources and functionality of the Administration and the society at large.

During the meeting,K K Sharma said: Preparedness is essential to be able to counter the emergency and ensure minimum damage to life,infrastructure and the economy.

The aim of the meeting was to introduce the earthquake scenario to the state authorities and define the roles and responsibilities of the U T Administration. The major activities involved in the execution of the Project Multi-State Earthquake Preparedness,Awareness Campaign and Mock Drill would be imparting training on Incident Response System (IRS),assessment of the critical infrastructure identified within the U T,table top and mock exercises considering the realistic consequences of an earthquake,awareness generation involving educational institutions and local media,and nomination of nodal Officers from the various departments of the U.T. Administration. In this exercise,the U.T. Administration will be assisted by the technical experts/officials from the NDMA,National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM),IIT-Bombay,IIT-Madras and from the Geo Hazard Society (GHS).

As a step towards implementation of the project,the Chandigarh Administration has appointed the Deputy Commissioner,U.T.,Chandigarh as the overall Nodal Officer. Further,all the departments have been directed to designate a nodal officer who will assess and prepare a detailed report on the existing departmental infrastructure and its resources. This report will then be forwarded to the Indian Institute of Technology so that a detailed contingency plan can be chalked out to deal with any kind of major emergency that might occur in future.

UT gets formal notification for new DC

CHANDIGARH: The UT Administration on Tuesday formally received the notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the inter cadre appointment of Mohammad Shayin as the new Deputy Commissioner of UT Chandigarh for a period of three years. His deputation period will start from the date of his joining. The orders have officially paved the way for the repatriation of the present DC Brijendra Singh to his parent state of Haryana. His tenure ends on September 14.

