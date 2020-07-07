UT Admin flooded with job applications from unemployed migrants who stayed back

Before the pandemic, they were working as tutors, salesmen and saleswomen, data entry workers, office assistants, call centre executives, RO repair workers, delivery boys, pantry boys, drivers, travel agents and security guards. (Representational) Before the pandemic, they were working as tutors, salesmen and saleswomen, data entry workers, office assistants, call centre executives, RO repair workers, delivery boys, pantry boys, drivers, travel agents and security guards. (Representational)

The Chandigarh administration has received hundreds of job applications from migrants who lost their jobs during the pandemic, but stayed back in the city.

Rajiv Tewari, nodal officer, said that as many as 497 applications from unemployed migrants have been received ever since they launched the helpline for migrants on June 12. These migrants have now sought the administration’s help as they were rendered jobless after the coronavirus struck.

Most of the applicants are from Indira Colony, Dadumajra, Ramdarbar, Khuda Ali Sher, Dhanas, Badheri, Burail, Maloya, Manimajra, Dhanas, Daria and other belts.

Before the pandemic, they were working as tutors, salesmen and saleswomen, data entry workers, office assistants, call centre executives, RO repair workers, delivery boys, pantry boys, drivers, travel agents and security guards.

“I have given all the details to the assistant labour commissioner, who is helping them get jobs. We are verifying their

details too. Our sole aim is to help all these migrants,” Tewari said.

Asked how the administration will help them get jobs, Assistant Labour Commissioner Varun Beniwal said they have sent the details to the Industrial Association.

“We have obtained all details from all those who applied and have forwarded the same to the Industrial Association. In fact, even industries were facing shortage of labour as some of their employees have gone back home. So it is just the system of demand and supply,” he said.

Beniwal added that they will also forward the same to Chandigarh Beopar Mandal so that shopkeepers can also employ some of the applicants.

Among those who applied are people from different villages and colony areas including Dadumajra, Maloya and other belts. Some are graduates and many have knowledge of handling computers

Have any of these migrants got jobs yet?

Beniwal said they will check with the associations and the data will be made available by the weekend.

Asked if administration was following it up with the agencies concerned, he said, “We do persuade them to give jobs to these people. It is at a time when they too don’t have any labour.”

