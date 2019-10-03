Chandigarh: UT Admin demands Rs 6 crore from Centre for reimbursing solar panel subsidies

In a bid to reimburse subsidies those who installed solar panels on their rooftops, the UT Administration under its Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) body has demanded Rs 6 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In accordance with the rules, subsidies will be provided for solar panels installed in the last two years.

So far, CREST, which is governed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MERA), has disbursed about Rs 2.07 crore to the residents, who installed solar panels at their residential, commercial or industrial units.

The UT administration will provide 30 per cent subsidy on the total amount spent on the installation of solar panels on one’s rooftop under the Phase 1 of the project in Chandigarh. The installation of solar power panels is mandatory in residential houses measuring 500 square yard and above, and, group housing societies.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CREST, Debandra Dalai said, “We have demanded Rs 6 crore from the MHA for reimbursing the subsidy amount to the residents. We had distributed around Rs 1.75 crore out of Rs 2.07 crore to the people, who have installed the solar power panels. There are some technical errors, which are proving as hurdle. In some cases, even though the subsidy amount was released, the beneficiaries say that they have not received. It could be that these persons have given their old account numbers, whose transactions are not being checked by them regularly. We are hopeful to receive Rs 6 crore shortly.”

The subsidy amount was increased to 40 per cent in Phase 2 of the installation of solar power panels as per the MERA regulations. In Phase 2, the subsidy amount will be transferred to the customer’s account by the private firm which will install the solar panels. The private firms will be reimbursed by the UT Administration at a later stage.

Around 6,500 residential, commercial and industrial units out of the 7,600 units, measuring 500 square yard, have installed solar panels in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the administration has extended the timeline for the installation of solar panels by six months, till March, 2020. Chandigarh was selected as the city to be developed as the Model Solar City with a target of installation of 69 MW solar panels by 2022.