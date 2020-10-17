Chandigarh admin decides to relocate residents of pre-fab shelters to EWS colony in Maloya

The public representatives were also informed that the list of occupants at pre-fab shelters has been put up at the site, and also on the Chandigarh Housing Board’s website.

The Chandigarh Administration Friday has decided to relocate residents of the pre-fab shelters in sectors 52 and 56 to the EWS flats constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board at Maloya-I. In connection with this, a meeting was held with local public representatives and municipal councillors.

It was informed that the project will be implemented under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme, formulated by the Government of India. The allottees will be required to pay monthly rent of Rs 3,000 which will be increased by 8 per cent biennially. The total rental period will be for maximum 25 years.

The public representatives were also informed that the list of occupants at pre-fab shelters has been put up at the site, and also on the Chandigarh Housing Board’s website. Any person having any objection to the names in the list can give complaint/suggestion to the Board by October 22.

The process and preparations for smooth shifting were discussed in detail. The Board agreed to suggestions put forth by the public representatives. It was suggested that a camp should be organised and the residents should be properly guided by the Board to complete the formalities.

It was also suggested that a single window facility should be provided during the camp, to not cause any inconvenience to residents.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd