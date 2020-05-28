UT admin asks GMCH-32 to stop testing patients before discharging them from Sood Dharamshala

On Tuesday, GMCH-32 sent a press release stating that 31 patients will be released from the post-discharge centre of Sood Dharamshala after testing negative through the RT PCR machine. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) Photographer: Karen Ducey/Getty Images North America (Representational) On Tuesday, GMCH-32 sent a press release stating that 31 patients will be released from the post-discharge centre of Sood Dharamshala after testing negative through the RT PCR machine. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) Photographer: Karen Ducey/Getty Images North America (Representational)

After the GMCH-32 authorities obtained the administration’s permission to test patients who were set to be released from quarantine at Sood Dharamshala as an extra-precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus, the UT Administration repealed that permission soon after, since a few patients tested positive at Sood Dharamshala, and the hospital requested that they be quarantined for longer.

However, later in the evening, since at least one of those patients set to be discharged tested positive, the press release from the administration confirmed that 29 were released from Sood Dharamshala instead of the 31 intended to be released.

However, later in the evening, since at least one of those patients set to be discharged tested positive, the press release from the administration confirmed that 29 were released from Sood Dharamshala instead of the 31 intended to be released.

Following this, the administration repealed the permission to test patients before discharging them.

“We were asked to stop testing. We only got around to sampling a few of these patients before we stopped. We had some tests scheduled for the evening but since we were asked not to, for the first time in many days we ran no evening batch of tests in the laboratory on Tuesday night,” said a source from the hospital.

Earlier, even PGIMER was explicitly asked by the administration to stop testing patients before discharging them, which is when the tertiary hospital discharged a bulk of patients in a single go without testing.

When asked about the incident, Health Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta stated that “as per GOI policy, no test is required for discharge of eligible persons after 10 days, so there is no need for testing these patients”.

