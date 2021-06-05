UT admin, Army team up with education trust for inoculation in Jagatpura

Kinshuka Sethi, Director, the Heritage Public School and Nodal Institute of Security Guards, said that before the camp, with the help of school teachers, they went door-to-door in Jagatpura to sensitise the people about vaccination, due to which the vaccination camp has received a great response. (Representational)

Under Mission Fateh 2, the Chandigarh administration, in collaboration with the Army (Western Command) and in association with the Avtar Education Trust, organised a vaccination camp at Heritage Public School, Jagatpura, Friday.

A 100 doses each were procured and provided by the family of Shaheed Colonel Sanjay Rana and Avtar Education Trust.

“This will not only help in curbing the current wave but also help in achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination in the district. If there is a third wave, it will also be strongly resisted,” Dayalan said.

Mohali admin concludes sampling, screening drive in rural areas

With an aim to make villages Covid-free, under the Mission Fateh 2 campaign, Mohali administration conducted door-to-door screening and survey, and collected samples for Covid-19 test from across rural areas in the district, concluding the drive on Friday.

The survey which had begun on May 21, was carried out in the villages of three health blocks of the district, namely Gharuan, DeraBassi and Boothgarh. The health teams comprising ASHA workers, as per district statistics, visited 1,49,891 houses and examined 6,86,881 persons in Mohali district.

A total of 7,180 rapid antigen tests were also conducted for symptomatic persons, of which 328 tested positive.