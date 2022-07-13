UT Admin appoints second panel to probe Carmel tragedy

THe Chandigarh Administration, in the face of growing criticism, on Tuesday appointed Justice (retired) Jitendra Chauhan as a one-man committee to investigate the Carmel Convent tree collapse tragedy that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left several others injured.

The decision was taken after a meeting of Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit with his Adviser Dharam Pal, as well as other officials, on Tuesday.

On Friday, a 16-year-old Heerakshi, a Class 10 student at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, was crushed to death as the a part of the 250-year-old heritage peepal tree collapsed on her. A total of 18 of her school mates were injured, with another student, losing her arm.

As per reports, Justice Chauhan has been tasked by the administration to ascertain the facts in the case, fix responsibility and suggest remedial action, if any, that ought to be taken. Justice Chauhan’s probe will run parallel to that being conducted by a three-member magisterial committee that had already been appointed.

The UT Administration had been facing flak from several quarters after it had set up a three-member committee to probe the incident.

The panel appointed by the administration then comprised the SDM (Central) of the UT, executive engineer of horticulture, and the range forest officer of the Chandigarh forest department. Several residents had later expressed doubts as to how the administration would investigate itself as those in the committee are supposed to be protectors of the tree.

COMPENSATION ANNOUNCED

UT Administrator Purohit, along with Adviser Dharam Pal and others on Tuesday also visited PGIMER in Chandigarh to meet those injured in the July 8 incident.

Purohit and the others, later, also visited the family of Heerakshi and offered their condolences besides announcing Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance to the family. Apart from this, Purohit said that Rs 10 lakh will be given to those seriously injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh each will be given to students who suffered minor injuries.