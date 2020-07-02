UT Admin allows serving of liquor at marriage functions with Excise nod

At Manimajra Motor Market in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Express photo by Jaipal Singh. At Manimajra Motor Market in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Express photo by Jaipal Singh.

Chandigarh administration Wednesday allowed serving of liquor in marriage functions with prior permission of excise department, demolished Odd-Even formula for selected congested markets including motor markets, Sector 22 Sashtri Market, street vendors etc, allowed call centre employees/IT professionals to work during curfew hour i.e. 10pm to 5am with the condition that workers will not come out from the workplace during that time as Chandigarh entered unlock-2 phase.

Two persons were allowed on two-wheeler, three persons including the driver in auto, four persons including the driver in four-wheelers with condition all riders will use masks and the vehicles will be regularly sanitized by the owners.

The Administrator directed that all cases of fever, ILI, SARI, SARS, & vector be tested for covid. He also appealed to the residents to inform the authorities about any suspect case in neighbourhood, so that medical team could approach them and arrange testing.

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore take the decision in the war room meeting in the presence of Adviser, Manoj Kumar Parida, Principal Home Secretary, Arun Kumar Gupta, DGP Sanjay Baniwal and other senior officers.

All shops/restaurants will be allowed to remain open from 10:00 AM to 09:00 PM. There will be complete ban on social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations, as per Government of India’s guidelines.

The activities like cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not be permitted.

There will be strict implementation of mask-wearing, social distancing in public places and any person violating the guidelines/directions will be penalized.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram informed that out of 468 covid samples tested, 10 were found positive, out of which 05 only belong to Chandigarh. Dr BS Chavan, Director Principal, GMCH-32, informed that out of 90 samples tested, all were found negative. Dr. G. Dewan, Director Health Services stated that 200 tele-medicine cases were dealt in the hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner, Mohali stated that they have 69 active cases. Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula stated that they have 24 active cases. Deputy Commissioner, UT, Chandigarh stated that they have 70 active cases.

The Administrator congratulated doctors on the occasion of World Doctors Day and mentioned that due to their hard work and commitment, the city of Chandigarh has been able to keep the covid pandemic under control. Manoj Parida, Adviser, stated that the Unlock 2 orders passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs have been adopted in Union Territory, Chandigarh.

Apni Mandies and Organic Markets will continue to remain closed, till further orders. Inter-state bus service will continue to remain suspended, till further orders.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd