UT Admin allows auction of leasehold units on freehold basis

In a meeting on Thursday, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit allowed the auction of commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on a freehold basis.

This decision was taken due to auctions of sites on a leasehold basis repeatedly ending with poor responses and no takers.

Currently, residential properties in Chandigarh are auctioned on a freehold basis, whereas commercial, industrial and nursing home sites are auctioned on a leasehold basis.

Chandigarh Administration in a statement issued Thursday said, ” After the approval of the Administrator, U.T., Chandigarh, the Administration has allowed e-auction of residential, commercial, industrial and nursing home sites as per the provisions of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952 and the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007 as amended from time to time. As per the provisions of the said Act and Rules, the sites/buildings shall be sold by way of auction or allotment, either on a freehold basis or leasehold basis.”

On January 28, the Chandigarh Housing Board received a poor response to the e-auction of residential and commercial units.

Of the total 145 units, both residential and commercial, only three were auctioned, all being freehold ones.

Of the 13 residential units on a freehold basis, the housing board could manage to auction only three of them. None of the 24 residential units on a leasehold basis could be auctioned.