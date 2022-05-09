UT achieves 100 pc vaccination of kids in 15-18 year group

The Chandigarh Administration on Sunday achieved 100 per cent vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18.

According to the data, 72,010 children from 15 years to 18 years category got vaccinated with the first dose. This comes out to be the 100 percent target achieved. As many as 43,531 children in this category have been vaccinated with second dose, that is about 60.46 per cent children.

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg while speaking to The Indian Express said, “UT Chandigarh has achieved another milestone with COVID vaccination of 100% targeted population of 15 years and above. This could be possible because of the coordinated efforts of the dedicated staff of Health and Education Department.”

Garg added that “they may achieve the 100% vaccination target of 12 years and above also in next few weeks”.

Meanwhile, the status of vaccination of children between 12 years and 14 years is still taking time to pick up gradually. According to the data, there are about 67.69 per cent children in this category who have been vaccinated with first dose, that is 30,459, and only 13.62 per cent of children vaccinated with second dose, that is 6,129 children.

Earlier, to ensure that more children between the age group of 12 to 14 years come forward for vaccination, the Chandigarh Administration had announced to restrict the physical classes for these children in the schools. However, post-Supreme court orders of not forcing the vaccination on any individual, the orders of restricting physical classes was put on hold by the administration.

The target date to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the category of students between 12 and 14 years has been kept as May 15.

The apex court had last week observed that no individual in the country could be forced to get vaccinated and conditions imposed by state governments and organisations restricting access of unvaccinated people to public places was “not proportional and should be recalled in the present prevailing conditions”. Following this, the administration had put on hold its directives.