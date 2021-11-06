UT: 15 patients come to PGI eye centre with cracker injuries

A total of 15 patients, 13 men and two women with injuries due to firecrackers, came for treatment to the Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, in the last 24 hours. Of these six are children, with the youngest being eight years of age. Ten patients were bystanders while five were bursting crackers.

There are five patients from the Tricity (Chandigarh three, Mohali two) while 10 are from the neighbouring states of Punjab (four), Haryana (four), Himachal (one) and Rajasthan (one). In 12 patients, injuries were caused due to rockets and different types of bombs. A total of 12 patients would need surgical intervention, with nine out of these with serious open globe injuries, while three patients would require minor surgical procedures. All patients have unilateral injuries and nine have already been operated on and three are currently undergoing surgery.

“As compared to last year, this year, the cases of eye injuries due to bursting of crackers on Diwali are fewer. Last year, we had 27 and this year we had 15 patients. From the Tricity there are five cases, with three from Chandigarh, and the rest from other states,” said Prof S S Pandav, head, Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER.

In the Advanced Trauma Centre, three patients reported burn injuries. Out of the three, 26-year-old patient Siddharth with around 25% burns (involving chest and arms) has been admitted to the burn ward in Block A of Nehru Hospital and is stable.

Four patients reported to the Department of Plastic Surgery, with two sustaining major thermal burns (25% and 70%) while lighting candles. Both the patients are being monitored closely in the Burn ICU. Another young patient suffered grievous hand injuries as a firecracker burst while he was holding it. Similarly, one patient suffered deep burns on the thigh and hand due to a firecracker blast. Both these patients are also under close observation and will require multiple surgeries over the next few days.

24 cases of minor burns reported at GMSH-16

The Emergency at GMSH-16 remained busy on Diwali night dealing with routine emergency cases as well those due to firecrackers. A total of 98 patients were attended to in the hospital. There were 37 cases of road accidents, and 24 cases of minor burns. Around 24 cases of a scuffle with minor injuries reported in the Emergency were sent back home after treatment. Four cases of eye injuries were also reported in the emergency. One case of laceration on the neck and one case of blunt trauma abdomen with eight months’ pregnancy and one case of Celphose poisoning were also reported in the emergency.

Two cases of eye injuries, one case of Celphose poisoning and one case of laceration near amputation of little finger for plastic surgery were further referred to PGI for management. UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg and his wife visited GMSH-16, GMCH-32, Sector- 22, 45, ESI Ramdarbar and the Civil Hospital at Manimajra on Diwali night to greet the staff on the occasion. Garg stated that he was happy to notice that all of them were attending to the patients with full devotion and added that he noticed a huge rush at GMSH-16 and at Manimajra on Diwali night.

21 patients with cracker injuries reported at GMCH

A total of 21 patients visited GMCH 32, Chandigarh with cracker injuries on Diwali (November 14). Out of these patients, 4 were from Chandigarh, 11 from Punjab and three from Haryana and the rest from HP. Eight patients had eye injuries, one had an ear injury and the rest had burn injuries.