Use temple, mosque speakers to wake up kids early: Haryana govt

A few months ahead of the annual board examination of Class X and XII students, the Haryana education department has asked the principals of government schools to approach the village panchayats to create a conducive study environment at home, especially to motivate the children to wake up early and study in the wee hours (at 4:30 am).

In a directive issued to the school principals on Thursday, the education department mentioned: “The newly elected members of panchayats should be urged to make such efforts that an environment is created in the villages for studies during early morning hours. Temples, mosques, and gurdwaras should be contacted for early morning announcements (through loudspeakers) so that the students wake up and start studying. With this initiative, the students are expected to get extra 2-3 hours for studies.”

Director (secondary education) Anshaj Singh has sent a letter to the district education officers and principals of all government schools in the state asking them to take appropriate steps for preparations of Class X and XII examinations.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to state additional chief secretary (school education), Mahavir Singh.

According to Anshaj Singh’s letter, a joint planning should be formulated by the parents and teachers so that the students get additional hours for self-study.

“For this, the morning hours are best when the mind is fresh and the environment is serene and there is no noise of vehicles. And for this the teachers should ask the parents to wake up their children at 4.30 am. The parents should ensure that their wards are glued to books by 5.15 am. Through WhatsApp, the teachers should enquire whether the students have woken up and are studying or not. If the parents are not cooperating, then it should be brought to the notice of the school management committee,” the letter stated.

The school principals were reminded in the letter that just 70 days were left for the board examinations in March 2023. Keeping this in mind, the schools should make plans to improve the results of their institutions, the letter stated. An official of the education department told the Indian Express that the initiative has been taken to keep the students from different types of distractions like social media and television, and to help students focus more on studies.