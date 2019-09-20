Use smart card for your bicycle rides in Panchkula

Panchkula’s bicycle sharing project, the first-of-its-kind in Tricity, will soon have smart cards for the users to unlock and pay for the bike rides.

The card costs Rs 100 and can be collected from the MC’s citizen facilitation office in Sector 4.

The Yaana company, that have installed and operate these bikes, will launch the smart card within a week. The card is similar to the one used in a metro station— swiping which will automatically deduct money from it and unlock the bicycle.

The move comes in view of the people, who do not own a smart phone and thus, were unable to make use of these public sharing bikes. The MC realised that the craze to ride these bicycles was highest among school-going children, many of whom do not own smart phones.

MC Commissioner, Rajesh Jogpal said, “Many students who do not have smart phones, miss out on the opportunity to use these bikes. People from financially weaker background also want to ride a bicycle, but smart phones are posing a hindrance. That is why smart card plans have been made by the company. This card will be launched in a week.”

Yaana company manager, Saurabh Jain said that in the last seven days, over 16,000 people have downloaded Yaana app in their mobile phones. The company was constantly taking feedback from people. The feedbacks revealed that students were not making use of the app. “Realizing the problem of these people, a smart card has been prepared on behalf of the company. Some features of this card are being added to the cycle. The bicycle will be unlocked after swiping the card. The card costs Rs 100,” he said.

The bicycle sharing project in Panchkula was introduced on August 21. In almost a month, the mobile application, that is necessary to operate the bike, has seen 28,099 downloads with 41,116 rides taking place.

The trend of males using the bike sharing facility much more than women has also come to light in the data recorded. Of the total 28,099 downloads, 21,777 have been by men and only 6322 by women. Of the total 41,116 rides, 31,154 have been taken by men and only 9,962 by women.

Women and children of the city, are cycling a lot between 8 and 10 pm. Around 1,200 people are now riding bicycles on a daily basis.

The manager of Yaana said that cases of bicycle tampering have come to light. Saurabh Jain said that three days ago someone broke the basket of a bicycle. Another day, two people roaming on a single bicycle were spotted, while this cycle is for one person. An attempt was also made to break a bicycle. Saurabh Jain said that two people jumping on a bicycle, were spotted by a company employee. they were blocked for taking cycles from their phones and the amount deposited by them was confiscated. A complaint has been given to the police for trying to break the cycle.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh has asked Panchkula MC for 80 cycles from 8 am to 7pm on September 23 to carry out a live demo under Chandigarh Smart City Project. The Panchkula MC, owing to the high demand, will only supply 40.