Use single-time disposable mouthpiece at drunken driving nakas: Chandigarh PGI to traffic police

Traffic police personnel doing checking at drunken driving naka. (Express Archives) Traffic police personnel doing checking at drunken driving naka. (Express Archives)

In view of coronavirus scare, the PGIMER has advised the Chandigarh Traffic Police to “use single-time disposable mouthpiece” during drunken driving check post.

On February 5, the Chandigarh Traffic Police had written a letter to the PGIMER(Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research) director, seeking an opinion regarding use of breath analyzer at the drunken driving check posts in Chandigarh. The letter was written following emails received from general public in traffic wing about coronavirus scare.

The reply which has been received from the Department of Internal Medicine of PGIMER mentions “that use of a breath analyser to check the presence of alcohol in a person’s breath involves holding the mouthpiece of the device in the lips and blowing into it. The only point where contact transmission is possible is the mouthpiece. Using single time disposable mouthpiece would be an option. This practice may be helpful in preventing a number of infections (flu, tuberculosis)… As far as coronavirus is concerned, scanty reports are available in literature till now about its behaviour including exact means of spread”.

DSP Kewal Krishan said, “Policemen on duty have been changing the pipe on checking every individual at the drunken drive check post. However, with the advice of PGIMER, the traffic policemen have been specifically briefed about using single-time disposable mouthpiece on every individual.”

“The drunken drive check posts are erected to save lives. With the continuation of this drive, we have been able to bring down the number of fatal accidents in Chandigarh. Now policemen have been strictly told not to use the same mouthpiece at any cost at check posts,” the DSP (Traffic) said.

The police had been receiving emails from general public about coronavirus scare, which is spreading through coughing, sneezing or touching an infected person. Therefore, the people have been requested to suspend the use of breath analyzer to check drunken driving to stop spreading virus while blowing air.

