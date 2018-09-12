Use of drugs on livestock for more milk: HC pulls up Punjab, Haryana for not submitting reports

The authorities have also been directed to inform the High Court regarding the action being taken to tackle the problem stubble burning in the region The authorities have also been directed to inform the High Court regarding the action being taken to tackle the problem stubble burning in the region

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana and the administration of UT Chandigarh for their failure to submit action-taken reports on the steps being taken to curb the use of drugs being administrated to cows and buffaloes for extracting more milk.

The authorities have also been directed to inform the High Court regarding the action being taken to tackle the problem stubble burning in the region. A division bench has directed the governments to apprise the court that what steps will be taken to tackle the probe after harvesting of crops.

“We are really surprised at the apathy of the states of Punjab and Haryana and of the Union Territory of Chandigarh in this regard which concerns the health of the public at large and also the livestock,” said the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli in an order released on Tuesday.

The division bench has directed the governments and Chandigarh Administration to within a month submit the details regarding the action taken particularly with regard to the sale and use of Oxytocin drug by the dairy-owners. The case has been adjourned to October 11.

The information was sought by the division bench after it was informed that despite repeated orders from the High Court in last one year, no action-taken report has been submitted by the authorities of the two states and UT Chandigarh. The court was also informed that the drug Oxytocin is banned and it needs to be investigated that how the same is available from the market.

