US gets first woman Sikh judge

Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh has become the first female Sikh judge in the US.

Manpreet Monica Singh was sworn in as a judge of the Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 4 in Texas on Friday. “Mama we made it! It is a ‘true honor’ to rep the people of Harris County as a Sikh civil court judge.

The ceremony was presided over by Indian American Judge Ravi Sandill, Texas’ first south Asian judge, in a packed courtroom.

Monica’s father, an architect, migrated to the US in the 1970s. Her campaign website says, “Her father, AJ immigrated to the U.S. as an architect in the early 1970s after being issued a green card following the Immigration Act of 1965. As a young, turbaned Sikh and a then bachelor, he followed work wherever regardless of where it would take him.”

Her parents operated a small print shop. Her campaign website says they “faced blatant discrimination time and time again.”

Manpreet was educated in Houston and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin following which she completed law from the South Texas College of Law.

“Being a woman of color, she is all too familiar with systems of inequality and she is empathetic to the hardships that the average American faces,” says her campaign website.

A practising lawyer for 20 years, Singh has tried over 100 cases. Her website says she is involved with several civil rights organisations at the local, state and national level.

She also served on the Board of Directors of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the Texas Lyceum, and the Sikh Coalition.

Singh has also won a nationwide Passion of Excellence Award.

She was runner-up for Houston Young Lawyers Association Most Outstanding Attorney in 2010 and the South Asian Bar Association Distinguished Member Award Winner in 2017.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said:

“It was a proud day for the Sikh Community, but also a proud day for all people of Colour who see the Diversity of the City of Houston in the Diversity of the Court.”

At the oath ceremony, Monica said, “It means a lot to me because I represent H-town (nickname for Houston) the most, so for it to be us, I’m happy for it,” she said at the oath ceremony.

“It’s a really big moment for the Sikh community,” Sandill said.

“When they see someone of colour, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available to them. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs, but she’s an ambassador for all women of colour,” he said.

According to her website, Monica and her husband Mandeep have been married for 19 years and they live in Bellaire. “Together they enjoy traveling and spending time with their two soccer-loving boys that attend Bellaire High School.”

There are an estimated 500,000 Sikhs in the US, with 20,000 Sikhs living in the Houston area.

