US seeks pretrial detention of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang operative Nitish Kaushal

US authorities arrested Nitish Kaushal on July 16 in Alburgh, Vermont, near the Canadian border, after allegedly evading law enforcement for days.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
4 min readChandigarh, WashingtonJul 19, 2026 12:15 PM IST
The FBI has captured Indian gangster Nitish Kaushal who was in its Most Wanted list under a major transnational racketeering probe targeting the Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate. (FBI)The FBI has captured Indian gangster Nitish Kaushal who was in its Most Wanted list under a major transnational racketeering probe targeting the Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate. (fbi.gov)
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United States federal prosecutors have sought the pretrial detention of alleged Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang operative Nitish Kaushal alias ‘Lala’, arguing that he poses a serious flight risk and a danger to the community after his arrest near the Canadian border earlier this week.

Kaushal, an Indian-origin accused named in a sweeping racketeering indictment filed in California last month, was arrested by US authorities on July 16 in Alburgh, Vermont, less than a mile from the Canadian border after allegedly evading law enforcement for days. Prosecutors claim he attempted to flee to Canada and used a fake identity when intercepted by the US Border Patrol.

In a six-page motion filed before the US District Court for the District of Vermont on July 17, Assistant US Attorney Dana Hill said no condition or combination of conditions could reasonably ensure Kaushal’s appearance before the court or safeguard the community.

Cocaine trafficking, kidnapping, and extortion allegations

The detention motion stems from a 44-page federal indictment returned by a grand jury in the Central District of California on June 25, charging Kaushal and others under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Prosecutors said the alleged criminal enterprise was involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking, kidnappings, extortion, robberies and firearms offences, with overt acts involving at least 100 kg of cocaine, exposing Kaushal to a potential life sentence if convicted.

According to the motion, the indictment contains detailed allegations that Kaushal assaulted and kidnapped a man accused of stealing a consignment of narcotics. Prosecutors alleged that the victim was transported to an apartment and forced to arrange $50,000 to compensate for the stolen drugs. The indictment also reportedly includes photographs linking Kaushal to the incident.

Corruption links in India

Federal prosecutors also highlighted Kaushal’s criminal history and immigration record. The motion states that he entered the United States illegally through Yuma, Arizona, in 2022 and was released after being issued a notice to appear. In 2023, he faced charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and weapons offences before eventually being convicted in a firearms case and sentenced to 60 days’ imprisonment. He also faced a misdemeanour drug charge earlier this year.

The filing further alleges that the criminal enterprise maintained extensive links across the United States and internationally, “including corrupt officials in India”.

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Describing the circumstances of his arrest, prosecutors said law enforcement had attempted to apprehend Kaushal on July 7 after the California indictment was unsealed but failed to locate him. They alleged that he subsequently abandoned the mobile phone being tracked under a court-authorised warrant, became a fugitive and was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Run for the border

On the night before his arrest, investigators believe Kaushal abandoned a vehicle only a few feet from the Canadian border. Canadian authorities reportedly spotted a man crossing on foot, while a Vermont resident later captured him on a security camera entering a barn and looking into parked vehicles.

When US Border Patrol officers detained him, he allegedly produced a New Jersey driving licence bearing another person’s name before fingerprint analysis and a distinctive lion tattoo confirmed his identity.

Prosecutors also argued that Kaushal’s release could endanger witnesses. The motion notes that although the indictment identifies witnesses only by anonymous designations, their identities are likely known to the accused, thereby creating a risk of witness intimidation. Given the strength of the evidence and the possibility of a life sentence, prosecutors argued that Kaushal has every incentive to flee if released.

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The US has requested that the court order Kaushal’s continued detention pending a detention hearing after preparation of a pretrial services report.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

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