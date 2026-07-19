US seeks pretrial detention of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang operative Nitish Kaushal

United States federal prosecutors have sought the pretrial detention of alleged Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang operative Nitish Kaushal alias ‘Lala’, arguing that he poses a serious flight risk and a danger to the community after his arrest near the Canadian border earlier this week.

Kaushal, an Indian-origin accused named in a sweeping racketeering indictment filed in California last month, was arrested by US authorities on July 16 in Alburgh, Vermont, less than a mile from the Canadian border after allegedly evading law enforcement for days. Prosecutors claim he attempted to flee to Canada and used a fake identity when intercepted by the US Border Patrol.

In a six-page motion filed before the US District Court for the District of Vermont on July 17, Assistant US Attorney Dana Hill said no condition or combination of conditions could reasonably ensure Kaushal’s appearance before the court or safeguard the community.

Cocaine trafficking, kidnapping, and extortion allegations

The detention motion stems from a 44-page federal indictment returned by a grand jury in the Central District of California on June 25, charging Kaushal and others under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Prosecutors said the alleged criminal enterprise was involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking, kidnappings, extortion, robberies and firearms offences, with overt acts involving at least 100 kg of cocaine, exposing Kaushal to a potential life sentence if convicted.

According to the motion, the indictment contains detailed allegations that Kaushal assaulted and kidnapped a man accused of stealing a consignment of narcotics. Prosecutors alleged that the victim was transported to an apartment and forced to arrange $50,000 to compensate for the stolen drugs. The indictment also reportedly includes photographs linking Kaushal to the incident.

Corruption links in India

Federal prosecutors also highlighted Kaushal’s criminal history and immigration record. The motion states that he entered the United States illegally through Yuma, Arizona, in 2022 and was released after being issued a notice to appear. In 2023, he faced charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and weapons offences before eventually being convicted in a firearms case and sentenced to 60 days’ imprisonment. He also faced a misdemeanour drug charge earlier this year.

The filing further alleges that the criminal enterprise maintained extensive links across the United States and internationally, “including corrupt officials in India”.

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Describing the circumstances of his arrest, prosecutors said law enforcement had attempted to apprehend Kaushal on July 7 after the California indictment was unsealed but failed to locate him. They alleged that he subsequently abandoned the mobile phone being tracked under a court-authorised warrant, became a fugitive and was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Run for the border

On the night before his arrest, investigators believe Kaushal abandoned a vehicle only a few feet from the Canadian border. Canadian authorities reportedly spotted a man crossing on foot, while a Vermont resident later captured him on a security camera entering a barn and looking into parked vehicles.

When US Border Patrol officers detained him, he allegedly produced a New Jersey driving licence bearing another person’s name before fingerprint analysis and a distinctive lion tattoo confirmed his identity.

Prosecutors also argued that Kaushal’s release could endanger witnesses. The motion notes that although the indictment identifies witnesses only by anonymous designations, their identities are likely known to the accused, thereby creating a risk of witness intimidation. Given the strength of the evidence and the possibility of a life sentence, prosecutors argued that Kaushal has every incentive to flee if released.

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The US has requested that the court order Kaushal’s continued detention pending a detention hearing after preparation of a pretrial services report.