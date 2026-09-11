US govt faces backlash over ‘get off our roads, Mr Singh’ poster

AI-generated posters shared by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asking “Mr Singh” to “get off our roads” triggered a backlash from Sikh and Indian-American groups, which accused the Trump administration of racial stereotyping and anti-Indian profiling.

The images, posted on the official DHS account on X on September 9, was named ‘Transformers: Age of Deportations’ based on the Transformers movie franchise. One post features Optimus Prime, the protagonist with a DHS arm patch confronting a brown, bearded man, wearing a head covering. “America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh,” the poster said. It carried the slogan “Self-deport or find out” and urged people to report “illegal aliens on American roads”. The posts are part of the Trump administration’s stepped-up immigration enforcement campaign.