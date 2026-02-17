US envoy, top commander visit Army’s Western Command HQ

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US INDOPACOM Commander, Admiral Samuel J Paparo, meet Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, on Monday.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo Jr, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, on Monday visited the Indian Army’s Western Command headquarters in Haryana’s Panchkula and held discussions with senior officers.

According to a statement issued by the Western Command headquarters, the two US officials held substantive discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India’s Western Front.

The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Op Sindoor and pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability.