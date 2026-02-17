US envoy, top commander visit Army’s Western Command HQ

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo Jr, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, on Monday visited the Indian Army’s Western Command headquarters in Haryana’s Panchkula and held discussions with senior officers.
According to a statement issued by the Western Command headquarters, the two US officials held substantive discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India’s Western Front.
The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Op Sindoor and pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability.
Earlier in the day, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said that Paparo called on Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. “The discussions reaffirmed the strong and growing India-US #DefencePartnership, underpinned by shared strategic interests and a commitment to #RegionalSecurity and stability. Both leaders deliberated on enhancing #MilitaryCooperation, interoperability and joint operational capabilities between the two nations. Adm Paparo is on an official visit to India from 14-19 February,” it said in a post on X.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Indian national Nitin Gulhane has been held captive in a Mali prison for over a year due to a financial dispute. Despite securing bail, his employer has not paid the required bond, keeping him in jail. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is seeking an urgent hearing and is aware of Gulhane's deteriorating health. His wife is urging for diplomatic and legal support for his release.