‘Cant’ drive, Mr Singh’: US Department of Homeland Security poster sparks racism row

The US Department of Homeland Security poster also carried the campaign slogan “Self-deport or find out” and urged the public to report “illegal aliens on American roads.”

An AI-generated poster shared by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has drawn widespread criticism for using the phrase “Get off our roads; you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh,” with critics accusing the agency of racial stereotyping against Indian and Sikh communities.

The graphic, posted on the official DHS X account on September 9, was styled as a parody of the Transformers movie franchise under the title ‘Transformers: Age of Deportations’. It depicted Optimus Prime, bearing a DHS insignia, confronting a brown-skinned, bearded man wearing a head covering.

The accompanying text read: “America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh.” It also carried the campaign slogan “Self-deport or find out” and urged the public to report “illegal aliens on American roads.”