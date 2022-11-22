scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Five reasons why US community colleges are attracting Indian students

The support available at these colleges includes tutors, writing centers, computer labs, student services centers and international student clubs and associations.

Community colleges generally have a more flexible admissions process. (Representative image)

Community colleges of the United States of America are becoming increasingly popular with international students, with over 60,000 enrolled in 2020-2021.

Here are five reasons why Indian students are choosing Community Colleges in the US.

1. For one, these colleges offer practical and affordable higher education.

2. Many have “guaranteed transfer” agreements with four-year colleges/universities for the transfer of credits and degrees between the institutions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

3. Their “2+2 programs” let students earn a bachelor’s degree after two years of community college and two years of university study.

4. They also have a lower cost of attendance—this means college’s total estimated expenses for one year including tuition, room and board, books, supplies, transportation, loan fees, and miscellaneous expenses—than four-year universities. Earning academic credit at a community college can lower the overall cost of a bachelor’s degree. The annual attendance cost ranges between USD 12,000 and USD 18,000 or INR 10 lakh to INR 15 lakh.

5. Community colleges also generally have a more flexible admissions process.

Advertisement

They usually give two types of degrees: Associate of Arts (A.A.) and Associate of Sciences (A.S.), which is intended for transfer to universities.

The support available at these colleges includes tutors, writing centers, computer labs, student services centers and international student clubs and associations.

A spokesperson of the US embassy in New Delhi said students aspiring to study in such colleges can access the following resources:

• EducationUSA Resource on Community Colleges

https://educationusa.state.gov/your-5-steps-us-study/finance-your-studies/community-college

• EducationUSA Video Resource on Community Colleges

https://educationusa.state.gov/videos/educationusainteractive-community-colleges

• Open Doors: Community Colleges – Leading Institutions

Community Colleges – Leading Institutions

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

• Community Colleges for International Development
https://www.ccidinc.org/international-student-scholarships/

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:18:06 pm
Next Story

I-T dept raids premises linked to Telangana minister Malla Reddy’s kin

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement