Five reasons why US community colleges are attracting Indian students

Community colleges of the United States of America are becoming increasingly popular with international students, with over 60,000 enrolled in 2020-2021.

Here are five reasons why Indian students are choosing Community Colleges in the US.

1. For one, these colleges offer practical and affordable higher education.

2. Many have “guaranteed transfer” agreements with four-year colleges/universities for the transfer of credits and degrees between the institutions.

3. Their “2+2 programs” let students earn a bachelor’s degree after two years of community college and two years of university study.

4. They also have a lower cost of attendance—this means college’s total estimated expenses for one year including tuition, room and board, books, supplies, transportation, loan fees, and miscellaneous expenses—than four-year universities. Earning academic credit at a community college can lower the overall cost of a bachelor’s degree. The annual attendance cost ranges between USD 12,000 and USD 18,000 or INR 10 lakh to INR 15 lakh.

5. Community colleges also generally have a more flexible admissions process.

Advertisement

They usually give two types of degrees: Associate of Arts (A.A.) and Associate of Sciences (A.S.), which is intended for transfer to universities.

The support available at these colleges includes tutors, writing centers, computer labs, student services centers and international student clubs and associations.

A spokesperson of the US embassy in New Delhi said students aspiring to study in such colleges can access the following resources:

• EducationUSA Resource on Community Colleges

https://educationusa.state.gov/your-5-steps-us-study/finance-your-studies/community-college

• EducationUSA Video Resource on Community Colleges

https://educationusa.state.gov/videos/educationusainteractive-community-colleges

• Open Doors: Community Colleges – Leading Institutions

Advertisement

• Community Colleges for International Development

https://www.ccidinc.org/international-student-scholarships/