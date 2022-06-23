Urja 2.0: 800 kids take part in scheme to keep children from drugs, crime

At least 800 children aged between 10-17 years have been selected from sensitive and drug prone areas to participate in constructive activities under the scheme ‘Urja 2.0’. The children will be taken for various outdoor activities such as painting competitions, book reading, quizzes, movies, horse riding, sports, and outdoor picnics.

Urja 2.0 is an initiative of the Chandigarh police to keep the children away from drugs and they will be selected based on the information received from local NGOs and records about drug-prone areas.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) – Crime Manoj Kumar Meena is the nodal officer of the initiative. At least 250 children of the 800 children participated in the yoga demonstration at the Sector 16 cricket stadium on Tuesday. Meena said, “The motive behind Urja 2.0 is to ensure the safe future of the children. During this initiative, we want to channel their energy toward constructive activities so their minds don’t shift toward any negative things like drug consumption, crime and alcohol. It is a very sensitive matter hence we also include councillors and some NGOs.”

Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Ranjan is personally taking interest in this initiative. A majority of areas from where children were selected are prone to drug abuse, drug peddling and alcoholism. A police officer said, “Urja 2.0 is to upgrade the morale of the youth; the 800 children are part of the first batch. One batch will be taken care of for three months after which the second batch will start.”

