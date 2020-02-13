Urgent need to make youth aware about drug addiction issue: DIG Toor

DIG Administration IPS Gurpreet Singh Toor explained the severity of the issue of drug addiction in Punjab, sharing his experiences as an IPS officer. He also discussed the probable causes and solutions for the issue. (File) DIG Administration IPS Gurpreet Singh Toor explained the severity of the issue of drug addiction in Punjab, sharing his experiences as an IPS officer. He also discussed the probable causes and solutions for the issue. (File)

A seminar on the issue of drug abuse in Punjab and its probable solutions was organised by the Academic Forum of Sikh Students (AFSS), a sikh student organisation, at the seminar hall of Panjab University’s department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies here on Wednesday.

The speaker at the event, DIG Administration IPS Gurpreet Singh Toor explained the severity of the issue of drug addiction in Punjab, divulging on his experiences as an IPS. He also discussed the probable causes and solutions for the issue.

Toor said, drug addiction majorly takes birth because of peer pressure and curiosity. He said, “Peer pressure and curiosity leads to drug addiction among the youth. Societal problems, tension and stress also provokes the youth to take drugs.”

Talking about his experience as an IPS officer, Gurpreet said, “I met some people who consumed alcohol for about 15 years and sold their properties. Many people committed suicide because they were not able to come out of drug addiction. Once when I was in a village in Punjab, I came across 80 people who were stuck in the vicious trap of drug addiction.” He added that lack of awareness, peer pressure and unemployment were also some of the main reasons for the youth to fall in the trap of drug addiction.

He said, “Drugs are mainly consumed at agricultural fields, play grounds, college night functions, hostels, social gatherings and abandoned places.” Toor has also written a book titled ‘Sambhlo Punjab’, to bring awareness about the issue of drug abuse among the youth.

The DIG concluded the seminar on the note that there was an urgent need to spread awareness on the issue. He said, “It is urgent that the youth is made aware. I want the youth to participate in sports, work hard and respect their elders.”

The seminar was presided by Dr Jaspal Kaur Kang and other dignitaries. Concluding the event, Kirat Preet Kaur from AFSS thanked the audience and said that the organisation will continue its work to uproot the problem of drug abuse. Several students from the university’s different departments attended the seminar.

