Seven urban health and wellness centres to be opened in Chandigarh soon

Seven new Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWCs) will be operational in Chandigarh in the coming weeks to take care of the medical and health needs of citizens, officials said.

Currently, Chandigarh has 34 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), 29 allopathic centres and five AYUSH centres. A total of 16 UHWCs have been approved under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, of which nine are fully functional at present. They are located in Badheri, Kishangarh, Raipur Khurd, Khuda Lahora, Indira Colony, Sector-44, Sector-25, Palsora and Sector-52.

“The need of the hour is to expand health services across the city, periphery areas so that people do not have to rush from far-off areas to main hospitals for treatment and that is why there is a focus on HWCs, which are easily accessible to the community and provide elderly and disabled friendly access,” explains Dr Suman Singh, director of health services, Chandigarh.

According to Dr Singh, seven new UHWCs will be set up in government school buildings which are now vacant, as the schools have been shifted to new buildings. “There are big classrooms, with ample light and air, which will be used. There will be renovations, painting, repair, proper drainage and sanitation, drinking water, and changes as per the need. Recruitments of doctors and other technical staff have been done and there will be five people per centre,” adds Dr Singh. The UHWCs will be set up in government school buildings at Kishangarh, Palsora, Makhan Majra, Mani Majra, Sarangpur, Raipur Kalan and Hallo Majra.

The Ayushman Bharat mission attempts to move from a selective approach in order to deliver a comprehensive expanded range of preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care services.

Expanded range of services at HWCs

*Pregnancy care and childbirth

*Neonatal and infant healthcare services

*Childhood and adolescent healthcare services

*Family planning, contraceptive services and other reproductive health services

*Management of common communicable diseases and general out-patient care for minor ailments

*Screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases and chronic communicable diseases like TB and leprosy

*Basic oral health care

*Care for common ophthalmic, ENT problems

*Elderly health and palliative care services

*Emergency medical services

*Screening and essential management of mental health ailments