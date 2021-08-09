UPSC to meet on Thursday to shortlist 3 IPS officers for the post of Haryana police chief

The Union Home Ministry had on March 2 extended the tenure of incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava till 20 February, 2022 or till further orders, after his two-year stint came to a close earlier this year.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold a meeting Thursday to shortlist three IPS officers from a panel sent by the state government for selection as the next Director-General of Police, Haryana.

The meeting will be held at 5.15 pm at the UPSC Bhawan in New Delhi. The names of the three selected officers will be sent back to the state government, which will then finalise a candidate.

There are seven IPS officers in Haryana who have completed 30 years of service and are eligible for the post. These include P K Agrawal (1988 batch), Mohammad Akil and R C Mishra (1989), Shatrujeet Kapoor and Desh Raj Singh (1990), Alok Roy and Sanjeev Kumar Jain (1991). Sources in the state government believe P K Agrawal, Mohammad Akil, R C Mishra and Shatrujeet Kapoor are the frontrunners.

The Union Home Ministry had on March 2 extended the tenure of incumbent DGP Manoj Yadava till 20 February, 2022 or till further orders, after his two-year stint came to a close earlier this year. The 1988-batch IPS officer has four years of service left before he attains superannuation.

DGP Yadava, who has been state police chief since February 21, 2019, had on June 22 written to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajiv Arora seeking repatriation to his parent cadre of Intelligence Bureau citing personal reasons and career prospects.

Also Read | Haryana begins search for its next police chief

The request was forwarded to home minister Anil Vij, who “accepted” it and asked the home department to finalise the process of replacement by sending a list of suitable officers to the UPSC. Accordingly, a list was drawn up and sent with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s approval.

According to a 2006 Supreme Court directive in former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh’s case, a state police chief is selected by the state government from among three senior-most officers of the police department who have been empanelled for promotion to the rank of DGP on the basis of length of service, good record and range of experience. Once selected, the officer should have a minimum of two years of tenure, irrespective of the date of superannuation.

Referring to the same judgment, the Supreme Court had in March 2019 also clarified that UPSC’s recommendation to the post of DGP and preparation of panel should be done purely on the basis of merit and comprising officers who have at least six months of service left.