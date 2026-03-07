UPSC result 2026: Punjab farmer’s daughter bags AIR 15, PSPCL lineman’s daughter AIR 51

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab’s two women —Simrandeep Kaur and Rasneet Kaur — were among the top-100 rank achievers as the results of the UPSC 2025 were declared on Friday. Both are from Patiala district.
Simrandeep Kaur, from Nabha in Patiala , bagged AIR 15. Her father, Kuldeep Singh, is a farmer. Simrandeep said it was her fourth attempt. She did not give up even after the three unsuccessful attempts.
She completed her graduation and postgraduation in political science from Khalsa College, Patiala. The college principal Dharminder Singh Ubha said: “Simrandeep has also cleared UGC-NET earlier and she has always been a very hard working student… success in UPSC will not only inspire students of our college, but the entire Patiala is proud of her.”
“Being a woman who was born and brought up in a village, I understand the challenges of rural communities. I always wanted to contribute to improving the lives of people living in villages,” said Simrandeep.
Rasneet Kaur, 22, from Madanpur village, has bagged AIR 51 in her first attempt. Her father Jaswinder Singh works as a lineman with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and mother Swaran Kaur is a homemaker.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Rasneet, a graduate in chemistry from PU, Chandigarh, said: “Despite being a science student, I decided to enter public service as I want to do something impactful in life. My father has also served the public throughout his life… I did not take any coaching for the written exam and the entire preparation was through self-studies…” “I also want to thank the Young Progressive Sikh Forum… that supported me by arranging my accommodation in Delhi when I went for the interview,” she said. “My first preference is IAS.”
An inspector (grade B officer), Sunawardeep Singh Masoun (26), with Punjab’s cooperatives department, has bagged AIR 76. “This was my third attempt,” said Masoun, a mechanical engineering graduate from Symbiosis, Pune, and a native of Faridkot.
“Being a field officer in the cooperatives department, I have daily interactions with the grassroot population like women, daily wagers etc so I know what their issues are. I did not have much power as an inspector to make any difference in their lives so I decided to prepare for civil services,” he said, adding that in his first attempt in 2022 he did not even qualify for prelims and in 2024, he appeared in mains but did not clear.
His mother Dr Gagandeep Kaur is an associate professor at a college, and father Dr Kuldeep Singh is director, regional research centre, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
“So those who do not clear in the first, second or even third attempt should not get demotivated. Keep trying,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram