UPSC result 2026: Punjab farmer’s daughter bags AIR 15, PSPCL lineman’s daughter AIR 51

Punjab’s two women —Simrandeep Kaur and Rasneet Kaur — were among the top-100 rank achievers as the results of the UPSC 2025 were declared on Friday. Both are from Patiala district.

Farmer’s daughter secures AIR 15

Simrandeep Kaur, from Nabha in Patiala , bagged AIR 15. Her father, Kuldeep Singh, is a farmer. Simrandeep said it was her fourth attempt. She did not give up even after the three unsuccessful attempts.

She completed her graduation and postgraduation in political science from Khalsa College, Patiala. The college principal Dharminder Singh Ubha said: “Simrandeep has also cleared UGC-NET earlier and she has always been a very hard working student… success in UPSC will not only inspire students of our college, but the entire Patiala is proud of her.”