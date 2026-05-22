UPSC clears one of Haryana’s biggest IPS appointment batches, 21 officers promoted

In one of the largest batches of promotions to the Indian Police Service (IPS) from the Haryana Police Service (HPS) in recent years, as many as 21 officers have been elevated to the IPS, with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issuing a notification on Thursday.

The promotions, cleared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 14, mark a major career milestone for the officers and cover vacancies spread across six years between 2020 and 2025.

The newly promoted officers include Rajeev Deswal, Mukesh Kumar, Dharambir Singh, Baljinder Singh, Jaibir Singh, Dhyan Singh Poonia, Tahir Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Narinder Singh, Vijay Singh, Siddharth Dhanda, Mamta Kharb, Karan Goel and Sandeep Kumar.

Apart from the confirmed promotions, the UPSC has also cleared provisional inductions for two HPS officers. Sumer Singh’s promotion will take effect only after clearance in the disciplinary proceedings pending against him. In a separate case, Tanya Singh’s promotion has also been made provisional, subject to the outcome of both disciplinary and criminal proceedings.

Four officers — Suresh Kumar, Virender Singh, Krishan Kumar and Raj Kumar Walia — have already retired, though sources said they may still join the IPS as the retirement age in the IPS is 60 years, compared with 58 years in the HPS.

The promotions cover five vacancies from 2020, four each from 2021 and 2022, one from 2023, three from 2024 and four arising in 2025.

Officials awaiting promotion have urged that the exercise be conducted annually, arguing that regular career progression boosts morale among field officers.

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The development comes against the backdrop of a parallel issue in the civil services. In July 2025, the UPSC’s Departmental Promotion Committee recommended the promotion of 18 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). However, eight others were granted only provisional promotions due to a vigilance chargesheet filed in Hisar over alleged irregularities in the 2001 HCS examination.

Although the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the chargesheet in February this year, the Supreme Court stayed the order in March, leaving the future of those officers uncertain.