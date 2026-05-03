From UPSC aspirant to agri innovator: Google, YouTube as ‘teachers’, Patiala farmer reshapes farming

At a time when technology is reshaping nearly every profession, agriculture, often seen as tradition-bound, too is undergoing a quiet transformation with Kamaljeet Singh Khaira, a 37-year-old farmer from Punjab’s Patiala district, offering a glimpse into this shift. What sets his journey apart is not just his success, but the unlikely foundation it was built on: years spent preparing for one of India’s toughest competitive exams.

Kamaljeet, of village Birarhwal under Nabha tehsil of Patiala, once aspired to join the civil services. Armed with a postgraduate degree in Political Science, he dedicated nearly five years to preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, even clearing the prelims. While it didn’t culminate into a seat at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, it left him with a disciplined mindset and a powerful habit of self-learning through digital platforms to understand complex subjects and concepts.

“Google and YouTube became my biggest teachers,” says the 37-year-old.

In 2019, after stepping away from the UPSC journey, Kamaljeet turned to farming but, instead of following the conventional wheat-paddy cycle, he again leaned on digital resources to explore alternative crops and modern agricultural techniques.

“I started searching for new crops and techniques to grow better crops, increase yield, and most importantly, market the produce,” he says.

Starting with a five-acre high-density guava orchard with his younger brother Mandeep Singh, Kamaljeet gradually transformed their family’s 42 acres of land. They also leased an additional 18 acres, expanding their operations to nearly 60 acres. Today, their farm is a diversified, high-tech enterprise with 25 acres under orchards and 35 acres dedicated to vegetable cultivation.

One of the key techniques they adopted is the use of grafting in vegetables — something still uncommon in Punjab. The method involves combining a disease-resistant rootstock with a high-yielding plant variety, resulting in crops that are both resilient and productive. While the initial investment is steep, the long-term gains are significant: higher yields, better quality produce, and reduced dependence on pesticides.

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“Through grafting technique, we are getting 30 to 40 per cent higher yield, and the quality is much better,” says Kamaljeet.

Complementing this is their adoption of vertical farming for vegetables. By creating structured support systems using bamboo, wooden planks, and netting, they allow vines and creepers to grow upward rather than spread across the ground. This not only enables denser planting but also improves sunlight exposure and air circulation, leading to healthier crops.

Their vegetable portfolio includes bitter gourd, grown across 18 acres, along with brinjal, tomatoes, capsicum, chillies, and various melons. The results have been impressive, with yields increasing by 30 to 40 per cent compared to conventional methods.

“The vertical growth ensures dense planting, better sunlight from all sides, improves air circulation and results in healthier crops,” he adds.

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The same scientific thinking extends to their orchards too. Using high-density plantation techniques, they grow guava, pomegranate, bael, peach, and other fruits. In guava cultivation alone, they plant up to 600 trees per acre, far exceeding traditional recommendations, while maintaining quality through protective netting and trellis systems. “The Punjab Agricultural University recommends around 137 guava plants per acre,” he explains.

Water efficiency is another priority. The brothers have implemented micro-irrigation systems across their fields, ensuring optimal use of resources in a region often challenged by groundwater depletion.

Yet, what truly distinguishes Kamaljeet’s model is his approach to marketing. Recognising that production is only half the equation, he developed direct supply channels across North India, including Delhi, Jammu, and Chandigarh. With an in-house grading and packaging system under the brand “Royal Orchards,” the farm ensures year-round sales and consistent income.

This integrated approach, combining technology, experimentation, and market awareness, has turned their venture into a high-value enterprise within just six to seven years. On average, they earn between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per acre after expenses, far surpassing returns from traditional crops.

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“We don’t even think about growing wheat and paddy anymore,” he says.

Beyond profitability, the farm also generates steady employment for 25 to 40 workers, many of them women.

Kamaljeet credits his UPSC preparation for shaping his approach to farming. “The discipline, planning and habit of continuous learning I developed during UPSC preparation helped me here. I analyse, experiment and then implement,” he says.

Recognised by PAU for his horticulture practices, Kamaljeet stands as an example of how curiosity, discipline, and a willingness to experiment can redefine what it means to work the land. “From preparing for one of the toughest exams in the country to building a thriving farming enterprise, his story reflects a shift in mindset — where knowledge, not just tradition, drives success in the fields,” says PAU Vice Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.