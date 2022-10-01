scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Uproar in Punjab House as Opposition demands Sarari dismissal

Amid the ruckus, three bills —the Punjab State Vigilance Commission (Repeal) Bill, 2022; the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulations) Amendment Bill, 2022; and the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 — were passed in the House.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrives at Vidhan Sabha lobby on 3rd day of the Punjab Session (Express Photo)

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha continued to witness noisy scenes for the second consecutive day Thursday as Congress members sought the dismissal and arrest of Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari and demanded a reply from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the issue even as Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan pulled them for entering the Well of the House and wasting lakhs in public money by disrupting the proceedings over two days.

The ruckus began immediately after CM Mann, who skipped Thursday’s session, arrived in the House. Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, rose from their seats and demanded a statement from Mann on an alleged clip in which Sarari was purportedly heard discussing ways to “trap” some contractors to “extort” money from them. The MLAs trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans against the government and demanded that Sarari be dismissed.

After Mann tabled the Vigilance Commission (Repeal) Bill, Speaker asked the Congress members to go back to their seats and take part in discusssions, but they refused.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 01:35:21 am
