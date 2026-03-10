Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s ‘derogatory’ comment on women and Rs 1,000 dole

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema briefs the media in the lobby of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s allegedly derogatory social media post about women in connection with the Rs 1,000 monthly dole announced by the AAP Government in the budget.

The resolution was moved by AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and seconded by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Earlier, an uproar broke out over the Facebook post during Zero Hour. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan adjourned the House for 30 minutes as AAP MLAs demanded strict action against Khaira for his comment.

Cheema referred to the Facebook post in which Khaira purportedly said that women performing Gidha over the Rs 1,000 dole cannot be expected to give birth to brave sons.