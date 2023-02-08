Upgrading sports infrastructure in Ludhiana: MLA Gogi, MC chief meet representatives of sports associations to incorporate their suggestions

With Municipal Corporation (MC) pulling up socks to begin relaying of athletic track and construction of indoor basketball court in Guru Nanak stadium within a week, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal met representatives of different sports associations in the stadium on Wednesday.

The site visit was scheduled with an aim to incorporate the suggestions of the sports associations before starting the civil works. MLA also directed the officials to constitute a committee including the MC officials, representatives of sports association to monitor the projects.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh, General Secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, JP Singh, athletics coach Sanjeev among others were present on the occasion. MC Commissioner Dr Aggarwal stated that the civic body is upgrading the sports facilities under smart city mission.

The project to relay the athletic track is being taken up at a cost of Rs 8.21 crore and indoor basketball court is being constructed at a cost of Rs 11.25 crore. The civil work would be starting within a week.

MLA Gogi and Dr Aggarwal stated that members of sports associations are aware of the technicalities and requirements of the players. Their suggestions were also incorporated during the planning stage. The visit was scheduled to apprise them about the progress and seek their suggestions, if any. A committee is also being formed by involving the sports representatives, to monitor the projects.

DSO Ravinder Singh, General Secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, Teja Singh Dhaliwal among others applauded the efforts being put in by MLA Gogi and MC Commissioner Dr Aggarwal, so that proper facilities could be provided to the players.