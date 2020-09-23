Upgradation work for Panchkula govt schools inaugurated

With this, a total of 53 primary schools and six senior secondary schools will come under the category of Sanskriti Model Schools in the district. (Representational)

The upgradation work of government schools in Panchkula district was inaugurated by Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday. The move will convert 38 primary and three senior secondary schools in the district into government Model Schools.

With this, a total of 53 primary schools and six senior secondary schools will come under the category of Sanskriti Model Schools in the district. Of these, four senior secondary schools and 38 primary schools fall under the Panchkula constituency, while the rest fall under Kalka.

The MLA said that parents are keen to get their children enrolled in government schools, after the marked improvement in quality of education in these schools in the past years. “Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal has a soft corner for Panchkula constituency due to which this district has got the gift of 59 Sanskriti Model Schools,” he said.

Gupta added that the chain of Sanskriti Model Schools being developed in Panchkula will create an exclusive identity of the region.

“Panchkula is moving forward on the path of progress. Along with this, a large number of working and business class is also mushrooming here. It has become mandatory to develop the education sector as per the future requirements. The Sanskriti Model School is an effective effort in this direction,” he stated.

He has further claimed to enrich each school with at least one smart class. “Children here will also get education in smart class room on the lines of corporates. I will release funds from discretionary grant to develop smart class rooms in all senior secondary schools in Panchkula constituency,” he said.

Along with this, Gupta announced to give funds to ensure provision of clean drinking water and clean washrooms in these schools, from his discretionary grant voluntary quota, and instructed officers of the Education Department to formulate plans for these works.

Two students of Panchkula who secured position in the Super 100, a special scheme run by the Haryana government to encourage and provide financial help to the promising children were also rewarded by the MLA. Both these students study in the Senior Secondary School in Sector 19. Students with more than 80 percent marks in Class X participate in the examination conducted under this scheme.

“A student of Panchkula Sector 19, Himani Rawat who is awarded under this scheme, is preparing for the National Eligibility Test. She is taking coaching from a private institute located at Sector 34, Chandigarh, at government expense,” stated a statement released by the administration.

The programme witnessed attendance by District Education Officer, Urmil Rani, District Basic Education Officer, Nirupama, Deputy District Education Officer Sandhya Malik, District Project Officer, Indu Dahiya, Pinjore Block Education Officer, Poonam Sharma, Barwala Block Education Officer, Kul Bhushan Sharma, among others.

