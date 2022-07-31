UP man held with firearm in Chandigarh

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 31, 2022 1:06:32 am
The crime branch on Friday night arrested a 21-year-old man with a firearm here near old District Court, Sector 17.
The arrested has been identified as Rakesh of Bulandshahr, UP. He was apprehended when a police team, led by ASI Hira Singh, was patrolling near the old District Court area.
A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.
