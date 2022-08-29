UP girl goes missing; Haryana cops help reunite her with family

A 14-year-old girl missing from UP was reunited with her parents, thanks to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Haryana Police. The girl is differently abled (Divyang) and had been living at a shelter home in Kerala. According to Haryana Police, the Child Welfare Inspector, Kozhikode (Kerala), had contacted the Haryana Crime Branch and told them that they are facing a problem in locating the family of a missing Hindi-speaking girl due to language issue. Three months ago, the girl mistakenly reached Andhra Pradesh on a train and then reached Alappuzha in Kerala. The minor was rescued by the Kerala Police and sent to the Child Care Centre.

After getting information, ASI Rajesh Kumar of AHTU Panchkula started working on the case and started counselling the minor through video call. During counselling, it was found that as she was not conversant with the language (Malayalam), she was unable to explain her point to the office-bearers in Alappuzha.

While interacting with the staff there and going through the counselling, the ASI realised that the girl belonged to UP. During her counselling, the girl had said that she lived near a mosque in Muzaffarnagar. Rajesh Kumar contacted the police stations in the area and spoke to the staff there which resulted in getting the contact number of the missing girl’s family. The AHTU made a video call and shared a picture of the girl with family members where the parents identified their daughter. “The parents had lost hope of seeing their daughter again, but the hard work of the AHTU helped the girl reunite with her parents,” said police.

Ex-Haryana top cop helps overcome language barrie The AHTU too faced a problem in communicating with Kerala officials because of Malayalam. To overcome this language barrier, the police contacted a retired DGP rank officer of Haryana, John V George, who is basically from Kerala. John V George shared the number of one of his associates to the ASI who had knowledge of both Hindi and Malayalam. With the help of the mediator, Rajesh Kumar spoke to the minor and the officials there and succeeded in counselling the girl.

“If you see a child, woman or man anywhere unattended, do not ignore them. Report it to the police immediately or call the child helpline 1098. Your awareness can help someone reunite with their family,” says O P Singh, ADGP (crime), Haryana.