Unwell Vij to skip Haryana Assembly session

Haryana’s Home and Health Minister Anil Vij could not attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly here on Friday as he was unwell after his oxygen levels dipped.

The doctors have advised him for a complete bed rest. Vij said: “This is the first time in six terms of my membership to Haryana Assembly that I could not attend the House.”

In a statement Vij said he has been advised complete bed rest by doctors.

Meanwhile, at his Ambala residence, a senior doctor from PGIMS hospital in Rohtak monitored the chief minister’s health.

Vij had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s younger brother. He had returned along with the chief minister in a chopper and due to the high altitude, his oxygen level had dipped, sources said.