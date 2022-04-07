Unwarranted litigation: High Court asks Haryana govt chief secretary to file affidavit

Hearing a matter over an order passed by the then ACS (cooperation), the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday asked the Chief Secretary, Haryana to file an affidavit as to what steps are being taken by the state government to prevent unwarranted litigation.

The Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, has sought the affidavit from the Haryana Government Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, while hearing a petition filed by Himmat Khan seeking to set aside the order dated January 21, 2022, passed by the ACS (cooperation), Haryana. Along with the directions to the State of Haryana, Justice Grewal also ordered Advocate General, Punjab that he shall also apprise the Court of the steps taken by the State of Punjab to prevent avoidable litigation.

As per the case, the petitioner Khan was serving as a clerk in the Haryana State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank. On December 14, 2010, his services were terminated by the bank after he was booked in a case along with former managers of the bank. However, he was acquitted of all charges by the

Additional Sessions Judge, Nuh, vide order October 16, 2012. But, he was not reinstated by the bank despite his acquittal. Thereafter, acting on his plea, the registrar, cooperative societies, in its order dated November 25, 2019, ordered to reinstate the petitioner into the service on the grounds that the criminal cases on the basis of which charge sheet was issued to him, has been dismissed by the court.

Aggrieved by the order passed by the registrar, the bank had filed a revision petition before the ACS.