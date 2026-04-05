Unseasonal rains, hailstorms delay wheat harvest in Punjab; crop damage reported across state

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Unseasonal heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds over the past two days has disrupted wheat harvesting across Punjab, raising serious concerns among farmers as the crop enters its final stage of ripening.
The wheat crop, which has already matured in several parts of the state and is in the last phase of ripening in remaining areas, is now facing delays in harvesting due to wet field conditions. Farmers say that continued rainfall has made it difficult to operate harvesting machinery, pushing back the harvesting schedule.
The situation has been further aggravated by a red alert issued in parts of the state. An orange alert has been sounded for districts including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by hail. Weather forecasts have also indicated yellow and orange alerts for April 7 and 8, predicting more rain, hailstorms, and strong winds.
According to weather inputs, moderate thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40–60 kmph, lightning, and hail are very likely over several regions, including parts of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Batala, Bhulath, and Dasua. Similar conditions are expected across a wider belt covering Bathinda, Moga, Faridkot, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and surrounding areas. Additionally, light to moderate thunderstorms with winds of 30–40 kmph and lightning are forecast in multiple districts including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Mansa, Barnala, Pathankot, and others.
The adverse weather has not only delayed harvesting but has also caused significant crop damage in many areas. Reports from the ground indicate heavy lodging of wheat crops, where standing crops have been flattened due to strong winds and hailstorms. This is expected to impact both yield and grain quality.
Farmers in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshirpur, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Malerkotla and in several districts reported that heavy lodging has taken place in their fields due to heavy rain, strong winds and hail storm at some places.
Farmers said that they will be able to ascertain their losses only after weather conditions turn to normal.
“If the weather remains unstable over the next few days, losses could increase further, particularly in regions where the crop was ready for immediate harvest. The delay in harvesting may also expose the crop to additional moisture-related damage,” a senior officer in the Punjab Agriculture Department, said, adding that reports from several parts of the states are coming about the damage to the crop but it will be only after the rain subsides.
Agricultural experts warn that lodging and prolonged exposure to wet conditions can lead to discolouration and deterioration in grain quality, affecting market prices. They have advised farmers to resume harvesting as soon as weather conditions improve to minimise further losses.
With the state witnessing back-to-back weather alerts, the situation remains critical for Punjab’s wheat crop, which is now ready to harvest at several places and needs clear skies in the coming days to salvage the standing crop and begin harvesting operations without further delay, Punjab Agriculture Director Gurjit Singh Brar said.
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