Unseasonal rains, hailstorms delay wheat harvest in Punjab; crop damage reported across state

The wheat crop, which has already matured in several parts of the state and is in the last phase of ripening in remaining areas, is now facing delays in harvesting due to wet field conditions. (File Photo)

Unseasonal heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds over the past two days has disrupted wheat harvesting across Punjab, raising serious concerns among farmers as the crop enters its final stage of ripening.

The wheat crop, which has already matured in several parts of the state and is in the last phase of ripening in remaining areas, is now facing delays in harvesting due to wet field conditions. Farmers say that continued rainfall has made it difficult to operate harvesting machinery, pushing back the harvesting schedule.

The situation has been further aggravated by a red alert issued in parts of the state. An orange alert has been sounded for districts including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by hail. Weather forecasts have also indicated yellow and orange alerts for April 7 and 8, predicting more rain, hailstorms, and strong winds.