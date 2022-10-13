Unsatisfied with reply, state info panel questions home dept SPIO over IPS officers’ promotions

Not satisfied with the reply of the Haryana Home Department’s state public information officer (SPIO) over the promotions of 1994 and 1996 batch IPS officers, the State Information Commission has questioned the official over delay in providing information to a senior police officer. In an order circulated to the officials concerned on Monday, the State Information Commissioner Vijai Vardhan has also asked the SPIO Dharmender Batra to submit a written reply to the panel to indicate the movement of the related file.

Alleging “deliberate delay” in supplying information related to the promotions of IPS officers, the senior police officer had earlier approached the information commission. In June this year, the police officer had sought inspection of the records related to the promotion of 1996 batch IPS officers from IGP to the rank of ADGP this year. He had also sought inspection of the proceedings of the departmental promotion committee (DPC) which had promoted the IPS officers of 1994 batch from IGP to the ADGP rank in 2018.

On behalf of the state home department, the SPIO, a deputy superintendent-level official of the state government, had informed the commission that the applicant was told just a few days after filing the application that the file related to the promotion of 1994 and 1996 batch IPS officers had been submitted to the authorities.

During the hearing of the matter before the Commission on September 20, the SPIO said that the file related to the promotion of IPS officers has been submitted to the authorities. Dharmender Batra said: “It is an admitted fact that IPS officers belonging to the 1996 batch of Haryana cadre have already been promoted to the rank of ADGP on May 20 this year…the file has been put to the higher authorities.”

“On being questioned by the Commission, he could not give a satisfactory response as to which ‘authority’ the file has been put up and for what purpose,” observed Vijai Vardhan, a former chief secretary and home secretary of Haryana.

During the hearing, the senior police officer, who is a complainant in the matter, apprised the Commission that through a letter on June 20, the SPIO had informed him that the file related to the promotion of 1996 batch IPS officers of Haryana cadre has been submitted to the authorities. “Almost three months has elapsed since I received this reply. It is evident that since the last three months, the file has been reportedly put to the ‘higher authority’ which indicates that this a delaying tactic of the SPIO and the solicited information is being intentionally delayed and denied to me,” added the police officer.

After hearing both parties, the Commission directed the SPIO to submit a reply/report to the panel indicating the move of the file. “His report shall also indicate the date on which the file has been put to the ‘higher authorities’ and to which ‘higher authority’ and for what purpose. In the report, the respondent SPIO shall also indicate dates of the CFMS (centralised file movement system) portal mentioning the movement of the file,” said Vijai Vardhan.