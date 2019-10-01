Unregulated, up and running: Bouncer services in Chandigarh at Rs 800 to Rs 1,100 for 12 hours or an event

THE UNREGULATED business of providing bouncers for personal protection and crowd control at night clubs is flourishing in Chandigarh. The bouncers are available on daily wages ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 1,100 for 12 hours or for one event. The recent killing of property dealer Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah, is being linked to providing his musclemen to some people who were on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang. According to information available with the Chandigarh Police, Sonu Shah had not any permit or licence for running a security firm under his name. Sources said one of his close friends was actively in the business of providing bouncers.

Anil Kumar, owner of a Chandigarh-based Rakshak Security Services, said, “There is hardly any registered firm, which provides bouncers in Chandigarh. The agencies which provide bouncers are registered as security guards suppliers and house keeping agencies. Bouncers are especially hired for mob controlling at crowded places like late-night clubs, shooting scenes and big cultural events.”

In Chandigarh, there are around 90 registered security guard providing agencies. DSP Charanjit Singh Virk said, “It is the responsibility of owners of bars, restaurants and other establishments to maintain the records of bouncers and their credentials. Area SHOs, DSPs regularly hold meetings with the owners for checking the records of bouncers.”

Prahalad Singh Chauhan of Big Boss Bouncers in Zirakur said, “There are registered firms in Chandigarh and adjoining areas but only a few. Maximum manpower in the shape of bouncers in late-night clubs is being provided through unregistered firms. These days it is a very profitable business. There are so many people who want to capture this market. They are not well-trained. The training for the bouncers is a must. We provide trained bouncers.”

The owner of a Sector 26-based late-night club requesting anonymity said, “Bouncers keep changing every week. There are hardly any permanent bouncers. There are also people who provide women bouncers for the late-night parties.”

In May 2017, one Amit Sharma, alias Miit, who was operating The Black Bulls, a bouncers providing firm, was shot dead near Saketri Mahadev Mandir in Panchkula. Accusations were levelled against his arch rival, who was also running a bouncer providing firm, but later he was given a clean chit.