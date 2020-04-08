Unregulated food distribution defies social distancing

Over three dozen people collected outside the house of Bharat Kumar, Ward 23 councillor, in Phase 2 Ramdarbar on April 4 accusing him of only distributing ration and food among his supporters and ignoring the needy. Over three dozen people collected outside the house of Bharat Kumar, Ward 23 councillor, in Phase 2 Ramdarbar on April 4 accusing him of only distributing ration and food among his supporters and ignoring the needy.

Unregulated distribution of ration and packed food has triggered chaos in different areas, especially in the slum dwellings in Chandigarh. Three such incidents, including one outside the house of BJP councilor Bharat Kumar have taken place in last four days.

Congress councillor Satish Kainth posted pictures of him distributing food packets among people, who were standing close to each other, thus defeating the concept of social distancing.

Over three dozen people collected outside the house of Bharat Kumar, Ward 23 councillor, in Phase 2 Ramdarbar on April 4 accusing him of only distributing ration and food among his supporters and ignoring the needy. The issue was only resolved with the intervention of senior people of the locality and the local police. Faida village, which has been completely quarantined and cordoned by the CRPF, also witnessed the same situation.

“There was misunderstanding on the part of people. The protesters were motivated by the opposition party. I along with my some of my friends prepared the food at a kitchen of local gurdwara and distributed it among 200 families. People who had gathered outside my house, are well settled people. They did not need any kind of charity. They were misguided. I am distributing the food on my own expenses and Red Cross society is working separately in my area,” said Bharat Kumar.

DC Mandip Brar said, “There are countless people, NGOs and some political parties, which are working in good spirit to provide food to poor, homeless and labourers. But it is happening in an unregulated manner. Yesterday, we called the meeting of representatives of all political parties of Chandigarh and urged them to distribute food through Red Cross Society which they agreed to do. We have 20 vehicles to ferry food across Chandigarh.”

Congress councillor Satish Kainth said, “Indeed, the concept of social distancing was an issue while distributing the food packets to people during the initial days. Pictures, in which people are standing close to each other, on my Facebook post are two-three days old. I also realised that the concept of social distancing is being defeated. Now, we are distributing the food through local leaders among the needy people. Our block leaders themselves go door-to-door to distribute food packets. We are preparing meals for around 1,300 people every day at Congress Bhawan, Sector 35.” Kainth added, “We also assist the red cross society but whenever we received a personal call from a particular area, we go ourselves to distribute the food.”

