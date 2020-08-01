UNLOCK 3.0: Sukhna Lake to be closed on weekends, markets except eateries to shut at 8 pm

It was also decided that odd-even system will be reintroduced in congested markets, list of which will be announced later. (Photo: Jaipal Singh) It was also decided that odd-even system will be reintroduced in congested markets, list of which will be announced later. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Although Unlock 3.0 begins from August 1, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday imposed restrictions in the city due to an increase in COVID cases.

In the war room meeting, it was decided that night curfew will continue in Chandigarh even as relaxation had been given by the Home Ministry from August 1. Also, it was decided that Sukhna Lake be closed for visitors on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The Administrator after detailed discussions with medical experts, senior officers and public representatives decided to order restrictions in the city to contain Covid infection. Sukhna Lake will remain closed on weekends and entry of visitors will be completely banned on Saturdays and Sundays,” a statement issued by the administration stated.

Doctors had been advising some measures to restrict the crowd at the lake. People had been coming to the lake from far- flung areas on weekends which was creating a rush there.

The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. However, all markets will be required to close by 8 pm except eateries that will close by 9 pm.

“Odd-even system will be re-introduced in selected congested markets after fresh examination by the authorised committee, headed by Finance Secretary, UT. All market places will remain closed by 8 pm except for the eating establishments, which can remain open up to 9 pm,” the statement specified.

YOGA AND GYMNASIUMS CAN OPEN FROM AUG 5

In the meeting it was decided that all yoga institutions and gymnasiums can open only from August 5 onwards after standard operating procedure is issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

THREE NEW MICRO-CONTAINMENT AREAS UNDER CONSIDERATION

UT Adviser Manoj Parida stated that keeping in view the increase in number of cases, three new micro-containment zones are under consideration.

In the meeting, the UT Deputy Commissioner stated that the drive against non-wearing of masks has been intensified. Over 8,000 challans have been issued and nearly Rs 45 lakh has been recovered from the violators.

The Administrator stated that all efforts should be made to detect Covid-infected persons early, so that timely treatment could be given. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to take the help of volunteers, resident welfare associations to detect such cases.

He directed Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal to enforce greater strictness in monitoring visitors from outside, who could be carriers of Covid.

