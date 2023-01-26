Unknown persons booked for scribbling pro-Khalistani slogans on signboard outside Beant Singh Memorial

Unknown persons were booked Thursday for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on a signboard at former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s memorial at Chandigarh Sector 42.

The memorial is situated near the Mohali border where several Sikh organizations are sitting on a protest demanding the release of imprisoned ‘Bandi Singhs’.

The memorial falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 36 police station, the investigating officers said. Slogans hailing the banned organization Sikh For Justice were written on the signboard, they added.

According to sources, the perpetrators defaced the signboard last night. Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of the Sector 36 police station, said, “We have lodged an FIR against unknown persons under the Delhi Prevention of Property Defacement Act, 2007.”

Beant Singh was assassinated in a suicide bomb at the Punjab Secretariat in August 1995. Many terrorists were arrested and most of them were later convicted. The Beant Singh ji Memorial and Chandigarh Centre for Performing and Visual Art is a joint project of the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration.