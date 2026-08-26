Election registration pending, Akali offshoots step up Punjab poll push

With months to go for Assembly elections in Punjab, two Akali offshoots have stepped up their political activities even though neither has secured formal registration — or an election symbol — from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), an outfit floated by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father at the Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib in January 2025, has expanded its political footprint through new entrants and candidate announcements. It, however, has yet to receive ECI registration or an election symbol.
The party applied for ECI registration soon after it was launched, but the process, which typically takes three to six months, remains unresolved well over a year later. Party lawyer Harjot Singh Mann said the registration process had been delayed despite the party furnishing additional documents and responding to queries from the ECI, including one on whether the word “Akali” had any religious connotation prohibited under election law. The party explained that “Akali” was derived from “Akal”, meaning timeless, and the ECI “appeared satisfied” with that response.
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The outfit currently counts among its cadres two Lok Sabha MPs: Amritpal Singh and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, who both won the 2024 elections as Independents. While Amripal is known for his pro-Khalistan views, Khalsa is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Their respective wins in the general elections are widely seen as the springboard for the party’s launch.
The outfit also now has one MLA, Manpreet Singh Ayali of Dakha, who was elected on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket and has since aligned himself with Akali Dal (WPD).
The lack of ECI registration means the outfit cannot secure a reserved election symbol, a factor that its leaders fear could complicate its plans to contest the 2027 elections as a unified political force, and may eventually blunt the momentum it has built since 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Its campaign for the Assembly elections, meanwhile, has gathered pace. It recently fielded Papalpreet Singh, a close associate of Amritpal Singh, from Majitha and named Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh who was executed for his role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as its candidate from Bassi Pathana.
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On Tuesday, Gurdeep Singh Batth, who contested the Barnala Assembly bypoll in 2024 as an Independent, and writer Harpreet Singh, popularly known as Baba Beli, joined the outfit. Batth had earlier been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.
Welcoming them, Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh, Ayali and Khalsa sought to project Akali Dal (WPD) as a growing regional alternative.
Batth said Punjab needed a political force that was not controlled by leadership based outside the state. Baba Beli said the state needed leadership capable of addressing debt, drug abuse and political self-interest.
Amritpal remains lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. His detention under the National Security Act ended on April 22.
Meanwhile, SAD (Punar Surjit), which emerged from an internal rift within the parent Shiromani Akali Dal, and has staked a claim to be recognised as the “real” SAD and has even made a bid for the party’s official poll symbol “scales” (takri).
Party leader Gurjeet Singh Talwandi said their application had been pending with the ECI since around January. Sources said the faction had also prepared a contingency plan to separately seek registration as “Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit)” if the ECI does not decide its claim.
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In a related development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was expected to attend a SAD (Punar Surjit) programme commemorating former Akali Dal chief Harchand Singh Longowal, but cancelled his visit at the last moment.
At a separate Longowal memorial rally, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also signalled the possibility of her party moving towards an alliance with the BJP.
With registration files for both new Akali parties still sitting with the Election Commission, the coming months are likely to determine not just their legal status but how fragmented — or consolidated — the Akali vote turns out to be when Punjab votes next year.
Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts.
Core Beats & Specializations
Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions.
National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups.
Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies:
1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht
"Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015.
"YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies.
"As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications.
2. Crime & National Security
"Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison.
"Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border.
"15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions.
3. Political Analysis & Elections
"AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress.
"Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages.
"AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions.
4. Human Interest
"Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction.
"Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo.
Signature Beat
Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect.
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