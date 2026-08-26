Election registration pending, Akali offshoots step up Punjab poll push

With months to go for Assembly elections in Punjab, two Akali offshoots have stepped up their political activities even though neither has secured formal registration — or an election symbol — from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), an outfit floated by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father at the Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib in January 2025, has expanded its political footprint through new entrants and candidate announcements. It, however, has yet to receive ECI registration or an election symbol.

The party applied for ECI registration soon after it was launched, but the process, which typically takes three to six months, remains unresolved well over a year later. Party lawyer Harjot Singh Mann said the registration process had been delayed despite the party furnishing additional documents and responding to queries from the ECI, including one on whether the word “Akali” had any religious connotation prohibited under election law. The party explained that “Akali” was derived from “Akal”, meaning timeless, and the ECI “appeared satisfied” with that response.