Univs should ensure education from KG to PG, says Manohar Lal Khattar

To ensure quality education under one-roof, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Saturday said that all state universities should make education available from KG (Kindergarten) to PG (Post Graduation) under the New Education Policy.

He added that the fees of poor children studying in these universities would be paid by the government. A new scheme will be introduced for this very soon.

Khattar was addressing a two-day Conference of Vice Chancellors of universities on Saturday. A Conference on Education Policy, Self-Employment and Management was organised by the Haryana State Higher Education Council.

“A new scheme would be introduced to provide education to children of those families whose verified annual income is less than Rs 1.8 lakh in the Parivar Pehchan Patra. Under this scheme, the fees of the children of poor families will be paid by the government so that financial burden on the universities does not increase and the poor children can also get access to higher education,” Khattar said.