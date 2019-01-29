United by ideology, they drive Congress war room in Punjab

A team of Youth Congress activists is quietly working on their computers, huddled together in the annexe of a house in Chandigarh, watching on their monitors every speech and public appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to come up with a video or a scrap to counter his claims. All this for honing up Congress’s chances in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

The small space, with a TV set, and a few computers, and volunteers is the social media war room of the Youth Congress for northern states including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, with Coordinator Jaskaran Singh (33) and Co-Coordinator Yashveer Sandhu (22) working with their volunteers to create a buzz on social media not only in Punjab but across the country. Both report to Durlabh Sidhu, national in-charge of social media of Youth Congress, who is also a regular visitor to the war room.

Though the team is responsible for providing material on social media for all the 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab and also in other states, having floated a Facebook page each for every constituency and already managing 10,000 likes on each page, their brief is to concentrate on Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, till the election actually hots up in the states. “Exposing Modi is our main, main, main motive (sic). All we think about is him. We watch him on TV. Whatever he says, we come up with a counter. We are hands on. We research, collect the facts, make videos and then put them on the social media. That is how we came out with the reality of the organisation that presented an award to the Prime Minister recently,” Durlabh Sidhu (33) tells The Indian Express.

“We have the BJP manifesto for the 2014 election. Our volunteers pick up a promise every day, check the reality and then create online content to expose them. We hit out at their jumlas. We watch them and their content that is trending and then hit out at them. We have created at least 8-10 videos in the last one week. Are you not watching our presence on the social media quite a bit?” asks Durlabh, a masters in International Business and HRD from Australia, who returned to India a decade ago.

Unlike in the past when the Congress had been taking help from professional organisations to enhance its presence on social media, the focus has now shifted. “We want volunteers now. Earlier, we use to look for a volunteer who was a good orator. Now, we look for someone who has ideas and is well versed with social media. We will be getting more people on board. Just from Punjab, we have 3000 applications of youths who want to work with us for Lok Sabha election. We will interview them and if all pass, they will work with us. All they need is a smartphone to work from anywhere. Internet is cheap. People are waiting to work with us. All we want is a person with an ideological similarities,” says Yashveer, who is pursuing Law and joined IYC eight months ago.

While the Punjab Congress would have its own war room ahead of elections, the Youth Congress has already started with the 2019 battle. The coordinators are connected with the social media in-charges at the booth level. “At every booth level we have five volunteers, connected to us on WhatsApp through the Lok Sabha in-charges and Assembly in-charges. The moment we send a message, scrap or a video it lands at the booth level within a few minutes. They are further connected to workers on WhatsApp. Within a few minutes the messages reaches the last man on the ground.

That was our AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s dream,” says Jaskaran Singh.

The team is now working on Facebook Live sessions, connecting pages of Youth Congress with states, assemblies and Lok Sabha constituencies. “When a leader goes live, he is simultaneously live on all these pages. We are everywhere,” he adds.

The trio says that in Punjab they are working more on Facebook as there is not much penetration of Twitter in the state. The team has a brief. They cannot circulate fake news. “We have been told not to mislead anyone. The high command is very firm on this. The bare minimum requirement is that we have to forward only the truth. So we cross-check before we press the forward button,” says Durlabh.

The team is now working on starting Facebook interactions. “We will start with Punjab Youth Congress president Amarpreet Lally. Afterwards, we will start with important leaders from Punjab. We will get Navjot Singh Sidhu and other non-controversial ministers and leaders,” adds Durlabh Sidhu.